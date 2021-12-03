Appian To Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced today that Mark Lynch, Chief Financial Officer, Marc Wilson, Founder and Chief Partner Officer, and Sri Anantha, Director of Investor Relations, will be presenting and hosting meetings with investors at the Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference.



The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:35 a.m., Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "News and Events " section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.

About Appian



Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

