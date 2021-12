English Estonian

AS LHV Group as the sole shareholder resolved to extend the mandates of subsidiary AS LHV Pank supervisory board members Madis Toomsalu and Heldur Meerits and subsidiary AS LHV Varahaldus supervisory board member Madis Toomsalu from the end of the current term until 31 March 2026.

Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee