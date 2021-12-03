Global Building Window Cleaning System Market Report 2021-2028 - Rise in Adoption of Automated Facade Cleaning Systems

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Window Cleaning System Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is further estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 3500 Million by the end of 2028 from about USD 1200 Million in 2019. The global building window cleaning systems market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.61% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

Factors such as the increasing number of high-rise buildings, followed by the rise in adoption of automated facade cleaning systems and other automated robotic systems, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Additionally, factors such as the rising need for cleaning building windows in both residential and commercial sectors, and the opportunities generated from the research and development of advanced cleaning systems are also expected to contribute to the market growth.

Building window cleaning systems are used to clean the exterior of architectural glass in the commercial and residential sectors. These systems can be operated either manually or automatically. The manual cleaning process includes utilization of tools to squeeze water in the surface of the building, which helps to remove the dirt. The automated process, on the other hand, utilizes advanced equipment that automatically cleans the surface of the building.

The global building window cleaning systems market is segmented by numerous segments and include segmentation by product functionality, building type, and by region. Based on product functionality, the market is segmented into automatic window cleaning machine (WCM) and manual window cleaning machine (WCM).

Out of these segments, the automatic WCM segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of close to 17% throughout the forecast period, and also hold the highest market share during the same period. Based on building type, the market is segmented into high-rise building and small & medium size building, out of which, the small & medium size building segment is estimated to attain a market revenue of close to USD 2300 Million by the end of 2028 by growing with a CAGR of approximately 14% during the forecast period.

The global building window cleaning systems market is also segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in the Asia Pacific registered the largest market revenue of around USD 400 Million in the year 2019. The market in the region is further projected to grow with a CAGR of about 13% throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global building window cleaning systems market are

KITE Robotics B.V.

IPC Eagle

UNGER Germany GmbH

TTS CLEANING S.R.L.

Sky Pro

