GPOPlus+ Announces New President and Board Member Ron McCormick

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX), a publicly traded company of diversified industry-specific Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs), today announced Ron McCormick has joined GPOX as its new President and a member of the board of directors.

Ron McCormick is a serial entrepreneur with over 30 years of business experience in operations, sales, product development, manufacturing, distribution, and management. McCormick started his career as a nutritionist focusing on health, wellness, and fitness. McCormick developed and pioneered some of the most popular vitamins and supplements with global distribution, generating millions of dollars in annual revenue.

He developed a profitable business model for large regional membership-based nutrition stores which serve healthy deli-style food along with an organic juice/smoothie bar. To date, McCormick launched 15 nutritional stores and successfully exited from 14 stores generating millions in profit. He continues to operate one of his flagship stores in Henderson, Nevada.

Additionally, McCormick’s long list of achievements includes developing one of the first liquid multivitamins, power green and power red nutrient-rich supplements, he developed VitaNourish ( www.VitaNourish.com ), currently the only alkaline nano vitamin water on the market and is the first and only high alkaline (9.0 PH) electrolyte nano multi-vitamin water with no flavors, colors, or tastes resulting in refreshing clean water with incredible health benefits. VitaNourish is sold nationally and distributed from well-known distribution companies including Pepsi, RSI, and Budweiser as well as other national distributors.

Over six (6) years ago he began to apply his experience, network, expertise, and a strong background in health and wellness to the new emerging CBD industry. He created hemp water and a vertically integrated water-soluble nano CBD product line. McCormick personally developed and oversaw each phase of these projects from farming, extraction, and manufacturing to distribution and sales. His products are well distributed nationally and some internationally as well.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Ron’s caliber and experience step up to lead GPOX as our President,” said its CEO Brett H. Pojunis . Pojunis continued, “we are at a critical moment of expansion, and we need additional leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead. Ron is an entrepreneurial visionary with a proven track record of execution and success. He’s a strong communicator who is customer-focused and has a strong knowledge of our products and markets coupled with a deep understanding of Nutrition, Health & Wellness, Fitness, CBD, Dietary Supplements & Nutritional Science.”

As part of GPOX’s growth and expansion strategy, McCormick will help GPOX and continue developing new innovative products, accelerate and drive commercial growth and sales, and scale operations.

“GPOX remains a fundamentally strong company with great businesses and tremendous talent.” McCormick continued, “it’s a privilege to be asked to lead this up-and-coming company. In addition to the current day-to-day operations, my goal is to facilitate significant relationships which I anticipate will lead to strong revenues over the next few years. We will be working very hard in the coming weeks to drive superior execution, and we will move with urgency. We remain committed to strengthening the balance sheet. Brett and I will work with our team on opportunities for expansion. We have a lot of work ahead of us to unlock the value of GPOX so, I am excited to get to work.”

Please visit this link, https://gpox.cc/3dilN1U, to view a video of Ron McCormick and CEO Brett H. Pojunis discussing his new appointment.

