Middle East & Africa $1.8 Billion Renewable Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Market Outlook to 2028

The Middle East & Africa renewable energy-as-a-service market is further projected to reach around USD 1800 Million by the end of 2028, from USD 1050 Million in 2019.

Renewable energy-as-a-service is a model wherein the consumers are provided with specific energy services, as per their requirement.

These services do not require the end user to make any sort of upfront capital investment for the purchase of equipment. The service model is a form of third-party ownership whereby a lease/agreement is signed between the service provider and the consumer of the service.

Factors such as the rapidly increasing demand for low-carbon energy technologies, along with the decreasing cost of renewable power generation processes are anticipated to drive the market growth. Further, factors such as the growing need to reduce overall energy cost, and the rising demand for energy from the countries in the region are also anticipated to drive the market growth.

Based on service type, the market is segmented into energy procurement, operations & maintenance, efficiency & optimization, equipment upgrade & refurbishment, and others.

Out of these, the operations & maintenance segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Increasing need to enhance the availability, efficiency, and output of renewable energy power plant and also increase the life of plant, are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

Moreover, the segment is further anticipated to record a market revenue of close to USD 645 Million by the end of 2028 by growing at a CAGR of 11% approximately during the forecast period.

QTM

Smart4Power LLC

Energy Savers FZE

Enova (Veolia Environnement)

Schneider Electric

SGS

