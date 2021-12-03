EMEA & APAC Water Treatment Markets Outlook Report 2021-2026 Featuring SUEZ, BASF, DuPont de Nemours, Xylem, Evoqua Water Technologies, Aquatech, Ecolab, Solvay, Veolia, Kurita Water Industries

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMEA & APAC Water Treatment Market Outlook 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 88200 Million by the end of 2026, up from close to USD 63020 Million in 2020. The EMEA & Asia Pacific water treatment market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2020-2026.

Factors such as the growing urbanization in the regions of EMEA and the Asia Pacific, followed by the rising population, which are driving the need for potable water, is expected to drive the market growth.

Moreover, factors such as the increasing concern for ground water and surface water pollution, and the rising prevalence of different water-borne diseases, are also expected to accelerate the market growth in the coming years.



The EMEA & Asia Pacific water treatment market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by product, application, technology, and by region. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into oil/water separation, suspended solids removal, dissolved solids removal, biological treatment/nutrient & metal recovery, disinfection/oxidation, and others.

Out of these, the dissolved solids removal segment garnered the largest market revenue of over USD 22000 Million in 2020. The segment is further expected to touch about USD 31250 Million by the end of 2026.



On the basis of regional analysis, the EMEA & Asia Pacific water treatment market is segmented into Europe, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period and further garner a revenue of close to USD 46260 Million by the end of 2026.

Further, amongst the market in the countries in the region, the market in China is anticipated to hold the highest market share and further attain the largest revenue of around USD 24070 Million by the end of 2026.



Some of the prominent industry leaders market are

SUEZ

BASF SE

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Xylem

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Aquatech International LLC

Ecolab Inc.

Solvay SA

VEOLIA ENVIRONNMENT SA

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation



4. Analyst Review



5. Executive Summary - EMEA & Asia Pacific Water Treatment Market



6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

6.1. Water Treatment Chemical/Equipment Procurement

6.2. Processors

6.3. Distribution & Supply

6.4. End-User Outlook

6.5. List of Key Players Across the Value Chain



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Market Drivers

7.2. Market Restraint

7.3. Market Opportunities

7.4. Market Trends



8. Market Evaluation of COVID-19 - EMEA & Asia Pacific Water Treatment Market

8.1. Impact on the Chemical Supplier

8.2. Impact on the Process

8.3. Impact on the Supply & Distribution

8.4. Impact on the Key Market Players

8.5. Market Impact Analysis in 2020 (Quarter Wise) w.r.t. COVID-19 (USD Million)



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. SUEZ

9.3.2. BASF SE

9.3.3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

9.3.4. Xylem

9.3.5. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

9.3.6. Aquatech International LLC

9.3.7. Ecolab Inc.

9.3.8. Solvay SA

9.3.9. VEOLIA ENVIRONNMENT SA

9.3.10. Kurita Water Industries Ltd.



10. EMEA & Asia Pacific Water Treatment Market 2020-2026F

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market by Value (USD Million)



11. EMEA & Asia Pacific Water Treatment Market - Segmentation Analysis 2020-2026F

11.1. Product, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.1. Chemicals, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.1.1. Coagulants, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.1.2. Flocculants, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.1.3. Corrosion Inhibitors, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.1.4. Biocides & Disinfectants, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.1.5. pH Stabilizers, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.1.6. Other, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.2. Equipment & Systems, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.2.1. Evaporation & Distillation Systems, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.2.2. Ultrafiltration Systems, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.2.3. Reverse Osmosis Systems, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.2.4. Solid Bowl Centrifuges, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.2.5. Pumping Systems, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.2.5.1. Cased Pumps, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.2.5.2. Close-Coupled Pumps, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.2.5.3. Hose Pumps, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.2.5.4. Metering Pumps, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.2.5.5. Others, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.1.2.6. Others, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.2. Application, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.2.1. Municipal Wastewater Treatment, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.2.2. Industrial Wastewater Treatment, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.2.2.1. Food & Beverages, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.2.2.2. Pulp & Paper, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.2.2.3. Oil & Gas, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.2.2.4. Healthcare, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.2.2.5. Poultry & Aquaculture, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.2.2.6. Chemical, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.2.2.7. Others, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.3. Technology, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.3.1. Oil/Water Separation, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.3.2. Suspended Solids Removal, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.3.3. Dissolved Solids Removal, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.3.4. Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.3.5. Disinfection/ Oxidation, 2020-2026 (USD Million)

11.3.6. Others, 2020-2026 (USD Million)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qujcid