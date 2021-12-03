Global Aircraft Battery Market Outlook 2021-2030: Growing Adoption of UAVs & Increasing Concerns for Aviation Emissions Driving Demand

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Battery Market Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft battery market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 1070 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of close to USD 540 Million in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030.

In aircraft, batteries are used for various functions such as for emergency power or during preflight to start the auxiliary power unit or the engines.

Factors such as the growing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) worldwide, owing to the increasing concerns for aviation emissions, followed by the surge in shipments of different types of aircrafts, are anticipated to drive the demand for aircraft batteries, and in turn accelerate the market growth.

Moreover, increasing advancements in battery technology and the rising focus to develop high-efficient batteries to meet the operational challenges of batteries in aircrafts, are also anticipated to drive the market growth.



On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented into nickel-based battery, lead acid battery, and lithium-ion battery. The lead acid battery segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of close to USD 560 Million by the end of 2030, up from about USD 290 Million in the year 2020.



The market in North America, out of the market in all other regions, is expected to register the largest revenue of over USD 390 Million by the end of 2030, up from USD 190 Million approximately in the year 2020.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global aircraft battery market that are

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Concorde Battery Corporation

Kokam Co. Ltd.

EnerSys

Sichuan Changhong Battery Co. Ltd.

Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc.

Saft

EaglePicher Technologies

HBL Power Systems Ltd.

Meggit PLC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition

1.1. Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation



4. Executive Summary - Global Aircraft Battery Market



5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5.1. Raw Material Procurement

5.2. Manufacturers

5.3. Distributors

5.4. End-Users



6. Market Dynamics

6.1. Market Drivers

6.2. Market Trends



7. Key Market Opportunities



8. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



9. Regulatory and Standards Landscape



10. Industry Risk Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Aircraft Battery Market (2020-2030)

11.1. Impact on the Overall Market

11.2. Impact on the Supply and Demand Chain

11.3. Impact on Key Manufacturers

11.4. Impact on the End-Use Industries

11.5. Impact on the Pricing



12. Aircraft Battery Life Span Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2020

13.2. Competitive Benchmarking

13.3. Company Profiles



14. Comparative Analysis



15. End User Analysis



16. Global Aircraft Battery Market 2020-2030

16.1. Market Overview

16.2. By Value (USD Million)



17. Global Aircraft Battery Market - Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030

17.1. By Battery Type

17.1.1. Nickel-Based Battery, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.1.2. Lead Acid Battery, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.1.3. Lithium-Ion Battery, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.2. By Application

17.2.1. Propulsion, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.2.2. Auxiliary Power Unit, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.2.3. Emergency, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.2.4. Others, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3. By Aircraft Type

17.3.1. Civil Aviation, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.2. Military Aviation, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.3.3. Others

17.4. By Supplier

17.4.1. Original Equipment Manufacturer, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.4.2. Aftermarket, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.5. By Aircraft Technology

17.5.1. Traditional Aircraft, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.5.2. Others, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.6. By Power Density

17.6.1. Less Than 100 Wh/Kg, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.6.2. More Than 100 Wh/Kg, 2020-2030F (USD Million)

17.7. By Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bh9wuw