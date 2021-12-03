Global Aircraft Battery Market Outlook 2021-2030: Growing Adoption of UAVs & Increasing Concerns for Aviation Emissions Driving Demand

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aircraft Battery Market Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aircraft battery market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 1070 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of close to USD 540 Million in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030.
In aircraft, batteries are used for various functions such as for emergency power or during preflight to start the auxiliary power unit or the engines.
Factors such as the growing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) worldwide, owing to the increasing concerns for aviation emissions, followed by the surge in shipments of different types of aircrafts, are anticipated to drive the demand for aircraft batteries, and in turn accelerate the market growth.
Moreover, increasing advancements in battery technology and the rising focus to develop high-efficient batteries to meet the operational challenges of batteries in aircrafts, are also anticipated to drive the market growth.
On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented into nickel-based battery, lead acid battery, and lithium-ion battery. The lead acid battery segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of close to USD 560 Million by the end of 2030, up from about USD 290 Million in the year 2020.
The market in North America, out of the market in all other regions, is expected to register the largest revenue of over USD 390 Million by the end of 2030, up from USD 190 Million approximately in the year 2020.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global aircraft battery market that are
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Concorde Battery Corporation
- Kokam Co. Ltd.
- EnerSys
- Sichuan Changhong Battery Co. Ltd.
- Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc.
- Saft
- EaglePicher Technologies
- HBL Power Systems Ltd.
- Meggit PLC
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Definition
1.1. Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Research Process
3.2. Primary Research
3.3. Secondary Research
3.4. Market Size Estimation
4. Executive Summary - Global Aircraft Battery Market
5. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5.1. Raw Material Procurement
5.2. Manufacturers
5.3. Distributors
5.4. End-Users
6. Market Dynamics
6.1. Market Drivers
6.2. Market Trends
7. Key Market Opportunities
8. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth
9. Regulatory and Standards Landscape
10. Industry Risk Analysis
11. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Aircraft Battery Market (2020-2030)
11.1. Impact on the Overall Market
11.2. Impact on the Supply and Demand Chain
11.3. Impact on Key Manufacturers
11.4. Impact on the End-Use Industries
11.5. Impact on the Pricing
12. Aircraft Battery Life Span Analysis
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2020
13.2. Competitive Benchmarking
13.3. Company Profiles
14. Comparative Analysis
15. End User Analysis
16. Global Aircraft Battery Market 2020-2030
16.1. Market Overview
16.2. By Value (USD Million)
17. Global Aircraft Battery Market - Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030
17.1. By Battery Type
17.1.1. Nickel-Based Battery, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
17.1.2. Lead Acid Battery, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
17.1.3. Lithium-Ion Battery, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
17.2. By Application
17.2.1. Propulsion, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
17.2.2. Auxiliary Power Unit, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
17.2.3. Emergency, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
17.2.4. Others, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
17.3. By Aircraft Type
17.3.1. Civil Aviation, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
17.3.2. Military Aviation, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
17.3.3. Others
17.4. By Supplier
17.4.1. Original Equipment Manufacturer, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
17.4.2. Aftermarket, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
17.5. By Aircraft Technology
17.5.1. Traditional Aircraft, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
17.5.2. Others, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
17.6. By Power Density
17.6.1. Less Than 100 Wh/Kg, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
17.6.2. More Than 100 Wh/Kg, 2020-2030F (USD Million)
17.7. By Region
