Global & United States $7.82 Bn Fuel and Convenience Store POS (Fixed, Mobile, Cloud) Market Outlook to 2026

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global & United States Fuel and Convenience Store POS Market Outlook 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fuel & convenience store POS market is estimated to garner a revenue of close to USD 7260 Million by the end of 2026, up from a revenue of around USD 3990 Million in the year 2020. The global fuel & convenience store POS market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.74% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2026.

Moreover, in the United States, the market is expected to generate a revenue of about USD 560 Million by the end of 2026, and further grow with a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the market in the United States is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the increasing number of fuel stations and convenience stores in countries worldwide, along with the increase in online payment, followed by the surge in the volume of sales of these stores are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global and United States fuel & convenience store POS market is segmented on the basis of product fixed POS, mobile POS, and cloud POS. Out of these, the fixed POS segment is expected to generate the largest revenue of near to USD 3680 Million by the end of 2026.

Additionally, the segment is also expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. Furthermore, in the year 2020, the segment registered a revenue of around USD 2150 Million.



Some of the prominent industry leaders featured include

Square Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Bridge SMS Retail Solutions (AM/PM Systems Inc.)

Clover Network Inc.

NCR Corporation

VeriFone Inc.

Gilbarco Inc.

Oracle (MICROS)

H&L POS

Petrosoft LLC

Shift4 Payments LLC

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition

1.1. Definition

1.2. Segmentation



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation



4. Executive Summary - Global Fuel and Convenience Store POS Market



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Trends



6. Key Market Opportunities



7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



8. Regulatory and Standards Landscape



9. Industry Risk Analysis



10. Industry Growth Outlook



11. Feature Analysis



12. Competitive Positioning



13. Cloud Based (SaaS) vs Traditional (Non-SaaS) Cost Analysis - 2020



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2020

14.1.1. Global Market Share Analysis

14.1.2. United States Market Share Analysis

14.2. Competitive Benchmarking

14.3. Company Profiles



15. Global Fuel and Convenience Store POS Market 2020-2026

15.1. Market Overview

15.2. By Value (USD Million)

15.3. By Volume (Thousand Units)



16. Global Fuel and Convenience Store POS Market - Segmentation Analysis 2020-2026

16.1. Product

16.1.1. Fixed POS, 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.1.2. Mobile POS, 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.1.3. Cloud POS, 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.2. Deployment

16.2.1. Traditional (Non-SaaS), 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.2.2. Cloud-Based (SaaS), 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.3. Component

16.3.1. Hardware, 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.3.2. Software, 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.3.3. Services, 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.3.3.1. Managed Services, 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.3.3.2. Professional Services, 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.4. Application

16.4.1. Inventory Management, 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.4.2. Cash Management, 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.4.3. Operations Management, 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.4.4. Reporting and Analytics, 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.4.5. Others, 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.5. End-Use

16.5.1. Fuel Stations, 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

16.5.2. Convenience Stores, 2020-2026F (USD Million) (Thousand Units)



17. United States Fuel and Convenience Store POS Market - Segmentation Analysis 2020-2026

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jfzubv



