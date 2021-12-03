India Power and Distribution and Transformer (Core, Shell, Berry) Markets 2021-2030: Shift in Focus of the Government Towards Renewable Energy Sources & Surge in Demand for Green Transformers

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Power and Distribution and Transformer Market Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India power distribution transformer market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 4258 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of over USD 2130 Million in the year 2020. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.41% during 2021 - 2030.



Power transformers are used in transmission networks where there is an issue of higher voltage and operate on full load rating with minimal load fluctuations.

On the other hand, distribution transformers are used in distribution networks where there is an issue of lower voltages, and functions at a significantly lower load. The variation in the loads varies substantially. Power transformers are a common feature in power generation stations and transmission substations, while the installation of distribution transformers is mainly in distribution stations.

Factors such as the shift in focus of the government of the country towards renewable energy sources, surge in demand for green transformers, and the growing need to improve its existing grid infrastructure are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Besides this, factors such as the growing urban population in the country, and the surge in economical activities, which is driving the need for energy, are also anticipated to accelerate the market growth in the coming years.



The India power distribution transformer market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by transformer type, power rating, mounting, phase, and by end-user. Based on transformer type, the market is segmented into core type transformers, shell type transformers, and berry type transformers, out of which, the shell type transformers segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share and further attain a market revenue of near to USD 1940 Million by the end of 2030.



Further, the market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into utility, residential, commercial, and industrial, out of which, the utility segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of close to USD 3200 Million by the end of 2030.



Some of the prominent industry leaders featured include

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

General Electric

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited

Siemens AG

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

URJA Techniques (India) Private Limited

Kirloskar Electric Company

ALSTOM

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition and Research Methodology

1.1. Market Definition and Segmentation

1.2. Assumptions and Acronyms

1.3. Research Objective

1.4. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Challenges

3.3. Trends

3.4. Opportunities



4. Value Chain Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19 on India Power & Distribution Transformers Market



6. Regulatory Landscape



7. Comparative Analysis



8. India Power & Distribution Transformers Market

8.1. Market Size in USD Million (2020-2030)

8.2. Market Volume in Units (2020-2030)

8.3. Market Segmentation by:

8.3.1. Transformer Type

8.3.1.1. Core Type Transformers, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.1.2. Shell Type Transformers, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.1.3. Berry Type Transformers, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.2. Power Rating

8.3.2.1. Small (500 - 7500 KVA), 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.2.2. Medium (7500 KVA - 100 MVA), 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.2.3. Large (100 MVA & Above), 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.3. Phase

8.3.3.1. Single Phase, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.3.2. Three Phase, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.4. Insulation

8.3.4.1. Dry, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.4.2. Liquid Immersed, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.5. End-User

8.3.5.1. Utility, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.5.2. Residential, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.5.3. Commercial, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.5.3.1. Hotels, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.5.3.2. Hospitals, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.5.3.3. Commercial Buildings, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.5.3.4. Others, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.5.4. Industrial, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.5.4.1. Railway, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.5.4.2. Cement, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.5.4.3. Power, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.5.4.4. Oil & Gas, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)

8.3.5.4.5. Others, 2020-2030 (in USD Million) (in Units)



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Company Profiles

