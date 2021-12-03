Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Investigates Planned Parenthood Los Angeles for Data Breach of More Than 400K Patients

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers, is investigating claims for violations of the common law and state consumer protection statutes by Planned Parenthood Los Angeles as the result of a data breach suffered by the Company affecting over 400,000 patients.



If you visited Planned Parenthood Los Angeles and received a data breach notice letter from the Company, then you should contact Lowey Dannenberg attorneys at (914) 733-7220 or via email at investigations@lowey.com .

What Happened and What Information Was Involved:

Planned Parenthood Los Angeles provides reproductive health care to communities throughout Los Angeles County. The Company has locations in Los Angeles, Palmdale, Burbank, Canoga Park, Carson, Compton, El Monte, Lakewood, Long Beach, Pomona, Santa Monica, Lawndale, Van Nuys, West Hollywood, and Whittier.

Between October 9, 2021 and October 17, 2021, unauthorized third parties installed malware/ransomware on Planned Parenthood Los Angeles’ systems, which compromised patient information, including:

Addresses;





Insurance information;





Date of birth; and





Clinical information, such as diagnosis, procedure, and/or prescription information.



About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing consumers in the wake of data breaches. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact