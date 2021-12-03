United States, Canada, and Mexico Air Compressor Market Outlook 2030

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico Air Compressor Market Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The air compressor market in the United States, Canada, and Mexico is estimated to generate a revenue of around USD 7960 Million, USD 830 Million, and USD 530 Million respectively by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of close to USD 4930 Million, USD 590 Million, and USD 350 Million respectively in the year 2020.
The air compressor market in the United States, Canada, and Mexico is anticipated to attain a CAGR of 4.90%, 3.50%, and 4.10% respectively over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030.
Factors such as the growing manufacturing industry in these countries, followed by the increasing demand for energy, and the increasing demand for air compressors from the end-use industries, are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth.
In the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the 100kW - 250kW segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of about USD 3420 Million, USD 360 Million and USD 220 Million respectively by the end of 2030.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the market include
- Atlas Copco AB
- Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- Sulzer Ltd.
- Elliott Group
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Sullair LLC
- Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- General Electric
- Quincy Compressor LLC
- Curtis-Toledo Inc.
- Saylor-Beall Inc.
- KAESER KOMPRESSOREN
- MAT Industries LLC (Campbell Hausfeld)
- Sullivan-Palatek Inc.
- Chicago Pneumatic
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
- Werther International
- Kobe Steel Ltd.
- Bobcat Company
- ELGi EQUIPMENTS LTD.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Definition and Research Methodology
1.1. Market Definition and Segmentation
1.2. Assumptions and Acronyms
1.3. Research Objective
1.4. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Challenges
3.3. Opportunities
3.4. Trends
4. Regulatory Landscape
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Industry Risk Analysis
7. Impact of COVID-19 on the United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico Air Compressor Market
8. Analysis on the Key Stakeholders
9. Price Analysis
10. Comparative Analysis
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Market Share
11.2. Company Profiles
12. Air Compressor Market Outlook
12.1. Air Compressor Market Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030
12.1.1. By Category
12.1.1.1. Portable
12.1.1.2. Stationary
12.1.2. By Product Type
12.1.2.1. Positive Displacement
12.1.2.1.1. Rotary Compressor
12.1.2.1.1.1. Scroll Type
12.1.2.1.1.2. Rotary Sliding Vane Type
12.1.2.1.1.3. Rotary Helical Screw Type
12.1.2.1.1.4. Others
12.1.2.1.2. Reciprocating compressor
12.1.2.1.2.1. Single Stage
12.1.2.1.2.2. Two Stages
12.1.2.1.2.3. Diaphragm Type
12.1.2.1.2.4. Rocking Piston Type
12.1.2.2. Dynamic Displacement Compressor
12.1.2.2.1. Axial Compressor
12.1.2.2.2. Centrifugal Compressor
12.1.3. By Pressure
12.1.3.1. 0 Bar - 20 Bar
12.1.3.2. 20 Bar - 100 Bar
12.1.3.3. Above 100 Bar
12.1.4. By Output Power
12.1.4.1. 50kW - 100kW Output Power
12.1.4.2. 100kW - 250kW Output Power
12.1.4.3. 250kW - 500kW Output Power
12.1.4.4. Above 500kW Output Power
12.1.5. By Seal Type
12.1.5.1. Lubricated (Wet Air Compressor)
12.1.5.2. Oil Free (Dry Air Compressor)
12.1.6. By End Use Industry
12.1.6.1. Power Generation
12.1.6.2. Household Appliances
12.1.6.3. Oil & Gas
12.1.6.4. Energy
12.1.6.5. Chemical & Petrochemicals
12.1.6.6. Food & Beverage
12.1.6.7. Semiconductors & Electronics
12.1.6.8. Manufacturing
12.1.6.8.1. Medical Devices Manufacturing
12.1.6.8.2. Primary Metals Manufacturing
12.1.6.8.3. Chemical Manufacturing
12.1.6.8.4. Plastic and Rubber Manufacturing
12.1.6.8.5. Pulp and Paper Production
12.1.6.8.6. Textile Manufacturing
12.1.6.8.7. Discrete Parts Manufacturing
12.1.6.9. Construction
12.1.6.9.1. Building Construction
12.1.6.9.2. Non-Building Construction
12.1.6.10. Healthcare
12.1.6.11. Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/reprsu