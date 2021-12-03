United States, Canada, and Mexico Air Compressor Market Outlook 2030

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico Air Compressor Market Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The air compressor market in the United States, Canada, and Mexico is estimated to generate a revenue of around USD 7960 Million, USD 830 Million, and USD 530 Million respectively by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of close to USD 4930 Million, USD 590 Million, and USD 350 Million respectively in the year 2020.

The air compressor market in the United States, Canada, and Mexico is anticipated to attain a CAGR of 4.90%, 3.50%, and 4.10% respectively over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030.



Factors such as the growing manufacturing industry in these countries, followed by the increasing demand for energy, and the increasing demand for air compressors from the end-use industries, are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth.

In the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the 100kW - 250kW segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of about USD 3420 Million, USD 360 Million and USD 220 Million respectively by the end of 2030.



