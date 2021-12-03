Global Video Conferencing Market to Register 16.6% CAGR during 2021 – 2026 :Fairfield Market Research

LONDON, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for video conferencing multiplied in an unprecedented manner as the spread of coronavirus brought the world to a screeching halt, reshuffling perspective towards work and education.



According to the latest report published by Fairfield Market Research, the global video conferencing market is expected to be worth US$ 21,907.2 Mn by 2026 from US$ 9,790.2 Mn in 2021. The market will register a CAGR of 16.6% between the forecast years as the global economy finds itself flummoxed between saving costs and going back to brick-and-mortar offices.

Key Highlights of Global Video Conferencing Market:

Cloud-based video conferencing to lead the way with CAGR of 17.4% in terms of value between 2021 and 2026

The service segment estimated to reflect a favourable growth, registering a value CAGR of 18.0% during 2021 – 2026

Healthcare segment to create an incremental opportunity worth US$807.7 Mn between 2021 and 2026 for global video conferencing market

APAC video conferencing market expected to grow at annual rate of 18.3% in terms of value between 2021 and 2022.

Hybrid Work Culture Emphasises on the Global Need for Video Conferencing Applications

As vaccines reach the masses, corporate offices are redefining and resetting the notions around work culture. For instance, in a recent announce Adobe Inc., a software giant declared its plans to allow its employees to work-from-home 50% of the time. It also plans to double the number of remote working employees, claiming that its future remains predominantly hybrid. As most institutions and corporations remained focussed on developing a flexible work model, the use of video conference will prove to be critical.

Asia Pacific to Remain Ahead as Sheer Volume of Remote Working Population Increases

Asia Pacific will hold a lion’s share in the global video conferencing market. Upgrade in infrastructure with 4G and 5G fiber networks, remote working models, and mammoth population in emerging economies of India and China are expected to drive this region. Analysts anticipate that Asia Pacific’s phenomenal surge will also be due startup cultures and co-working business prompting remote working operations.

Some of the key players operating in the global video conferencing market are Cisco, Microsoft, Google, Zoom, Enghouse Systems, Adobe, Pexip, Avaya, and amongst others.

