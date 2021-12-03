Germany Eyewear Market Report 2021: The Big Picture, Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Retailing Developments, Whats Next for Eyewear - Forecast to 2025

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eyewear in Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Following significant decline in 2020 due to COVID-19, eyewear in Germany is expected to experience a rebound to growth in 2021, with current value and volume growth expected across categories as consumers have started to adapt to the "new normal" and vaccination rates have shown promising progress.



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Eyewear in 2021: The big picture

Key trends in 2021

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments

What next for eyewear?

MARKET DATA

DISCLAIMER



SOURCES

CONTACT LENSES AND SOLUTIONS IN GERMANY



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2021 DEVELOPMENTS

Virtual meetings combined with the easing of movement restrictions helps 2021 sales

Trading down puts pressure on value sales

Alcon Pharma leads the consolidated landscape in 2020

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Challenging road to recovery expected despite potential for daily disposable lenses

Demographic factors are a potential boost, but innovation will be essential

Beyond e-commerce: multichannel is the future, due to the need for service

CATEGORY DATA

SPECTACLES IN GERMANY



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2021 DEVELOPMENTS

Recovery thanks to rising myopia rates and realisation of 2020 postponed purchases

Uptake in spectacle frames as consumers finally go for replacement purchases

Spectacle lenses and readymade reading glasses return to growth

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Relatively positive outlook for the coming years

Rise in e-commerce to be steered towards multi-channel future

Multifunctionality will become even more crucial

CATEGORY DATA

SUNGLASSES IN GERMANY



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2021 DEVELOPMENTS

Return of holidays helps sunglasses to rebound in 2021

More time spent outdoors as a whole provides a further boost to sales

Luxottica Germany continues to lead, thanks to flagship brand Ray-Ban, amongst others

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Outbound trips vital for sales recovery

Fashion aspect to remain indispensable

Digitalisation is the way forward for the sunglasses retail landscape

CATEGORY DATA

