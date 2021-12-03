Company announcement no. 28 - 21

3 December 2021





Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in NTG's shares

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S CVR no. 12546106 (“NTG”) hereby announces in accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), to have received the following notification from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG and persons closely associated with them in NTG's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:

Karen-Marie Katholm (Board member)

Karen-Marie Katholm has on 2 December 2021 purchased 1,000 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 441.5 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 42 12 80 99

ir@ntg.com

Press

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President +45 42 12 80 90

press@ntg.com

Attachment:

Notification of Managers’ transaction – Karen-Marie Katholm

Attachments