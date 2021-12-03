Marizyme Announces Expansion of Patent Portfolio Into Several Key Territories

Jupiter, FL, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Marizyme Inc. (MRZM), a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of advanced healthcare products to prevent, treat and diagnose diseases of unmet clinical need, announced today that it has received notice of allowance for foundational patent applications for two of its core technologies in several key markets further strengthening the company’s intellectual property. Marizyme also announced today that it has retained the services of Dentons US LLP, the world’s largest law firm with more than 600 international patent lawyers and professionals in more than 80 countries, to manage its global patent portfolio.

Patent applications covering the company’s flagship commercial product, DuraGraft®,have been allowed in Brazil, China and Malaysia. The allowed DuraGraft® related patent applications cover an organ and tissue preservation kit containing shelf-life stable solutions used for vascular graft and tissue protection and preservation during bypass and other vascular surgeries. These patents protect Marizyme’s flagship commercial product DuraGraft®, a first-in-class CE marked intra-operative graft storage solution. DuraGraft® protects vascular grafts against ischemic injury during bypass surgeries by reducing the incidence of complications associated with vein graft failure, leading to improved clinical outcomes. DuraGraft®is the only product approved for graft protection and preservation during bypass and other vascular surgeries.

“Brazil and China represent large and rapidly expanding cardiac surgery markets and the allowances in these countries expand our patent estate for DuraGraft and present tremendous commercialization and licensing opportunities for us,” said David Barthel, Marizyme’s CEO. “Additionally, Malaysia represents a key territory in Asia Pacific in which we already have a significant customer base.”

The DuraGraft patent portfolio includes granted patents and pending applications in over 30 countries throughout the world, including patents granted in Europe, Australia, Argentina, South Africa, Mexico, and several Asian countries, and pending applications in the US and other countries.

Additionally, a patent application covering Marizyme’s Krillase enzyme technology was allowed in Europe. The patent application covering Marizyme’s Krillase enzyme technology platform relates to enzyme-containing gel composition comprising Antarctic krill and a polyol-containing diluent. The application also relates to uses of the gel compositions in the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases, the removal of devitalized tissue, and the treatment of fungal, bacterial, and viral infections.

Dentons US LLP is able to provide quality seamless legal services on an international scale. Dentons has been consistently ranked for the past years as a top leading life sciences and health care law firm. “Joining forces with Dentons provides Marizyme with an opportunity to step up innovation, growth and value creation in markets around the world, which is important as we continue to expand and protect our intellectual property,” said David Barthel.

About Marizyme:

Marizyme is biotechnology company, based in Jupiter, FL that is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products to prevent, treat and diagnose diseases with unmet clinical need The Company's flagship product, DuraGraft®, acquired from Somahlution LLC, is an intra-operative vascular graft storage solution that inhibits endothelial damage and leads to improved clinical outcomes by reducing the incidence of complications associated with vein graft failure in bypass surgery. DuraGraft enhances coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgical outcomes by significantly reducing major adverse cardiac events such as repeat revascularization and myocardial infarction. DuraGraft is approved for use in the EU and several Asian countries but is not yet approved for use in the U.S. Marizyme is also focused on the development and marketing of products based on its clinically tested and proprietary protease based therapeutic Krillase® platform. Krillase is not approved for use in the U.S. For more information about Marizyme, visit www.marizyme.com

Marizyme Inc.

info@marizyme.com

914-714-8615