Australia Facial Injectables Market Trends, Analysis & Forecasts, 2021-2028 - Focus on Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Botulinum Toxin Type A, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Polymer Fillers

The Australia facial injectables market size is expected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2028

Augmented products such as botulinum toxin type A and Hyaluronic Acid (HA) fillers are used in combination to improve outcomes in the lower region of the face. HA fillers are mostly preferred by physicians due to lower hypersensitivity reactions, lower biodegradation, and higher viscosity; they also support the longevity of the restored volume after filler injection.



Body image is a major personal concern among the youth in the country. According to Mission Australia's Youth Survey Report 2018, nearly 30.4% of participants were concerned about body image, with around 13.6% reporting to be extremely concerned, while approximately 16.8% of them were very concerned about their body image. The survey also revealed that women (~41.5%) were more concerned about body image as compared to men (~15.4%).

Moreover, according to a 2017 study published in Psychiatry Research, nearly 3% of male teenagers in the country were reported to have symptoms of body dysmorphism. Thus, a large number of young people expressing concern about body image and physical appearance is anticipated to boost the demand for cosmetic procedures, thereby driving the market growth.



Social media as well as other traditional media and advertising platforms are also anticipated to have a significant impact on beauty standards and body image. For instance, the 2016 HuffPost Australia article stated that approximately 77% of women in Australia believed that media and advertising establish an unrealistic beauty standard, which is difficult to achieve.

Persistent influence of media's portrayal of a particular standard of beauty for young women is anticipated to trigger a desire for cosmetic procedures to achieve perceived beauty standards, thereby facilitating the market growth.



Australia Facial Injectables Market Report Highlights

The hyaluronic acid segment emerged as the largest segment in 2020. This is attributed to increasing demand as a dermal filler or in cosmetic preparations due to strong water retention properties

The botulinum toxin type A segment is anticipated to witness comparatively higher growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in applications of BoNTA in cosmetic (aesthetic) procedures

The aesthetics segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

