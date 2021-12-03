South Africa Video Conferencing Market Forecasts 2021-2027: COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Video Conferencing Market (2021-27): Market Forecast by Types, by Hardware Types, by?Software Types,?by Services Types,?by Sectors,?by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report thoroughly covers market by types, sectors, and regions. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

South Africa Video Conferencing Market Synopsis

The South African Video Conferencing Market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years owing to increased involvement of several sectors of the country towards video interaction, which has turned out to be an effective and efficient tool for real-time communication. Further, technological innovations and rising number of start-ups and SMEs who are adopting videoconferencing for their functioning in the country are expected to trigger the video conferencing market growth in the near future.

The market is further expected to be driven by the digital transformation initiatives of the government under Saudi Vision 2030. These initiatives include providing a robust digital infrastructure to the citizens like 37 5G stations were put in place in the 2019 Hajj season making South Africa reach the 3rd rank globally in 5G network deployment, 'Digital Nation' initiative was launched to digitally transform the way citizens interact with the government authorities and many more.

The South Africa Video Conferencing Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-27.

The video conferencing market and primarily the software industry have highly benefitted from the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic since due to the imposition of nationwide lockdown in the country to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, majority of the companies adopted work from home strategies, which has grown the market value for video conferencing solutions as companies rely on video conferencing platforms to uphold timely meetings and conferences with employees at the ease of their homes. Government initiatives to boost the ICT sector of South Africa to turn the country into a knowledge-based economy would also have a positive impact on the video conferencing market.

Market Analysis by Type

By types, the Hardware and Software segment together comprise of a cumulative market share of around 75% in the overall market revenues in 2020. Software segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the forecast period owing to its user-friendly and cost-effective nature.

Further, by sectors, the corporate sector accounted for the highest share in the overall video conferencing market for the year 2020 due to increasing adoption by companies for remote working.

Key Attractiveness of the Report:

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

10 Years Market Numbers

Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Data until 2027

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Key Highlights of the Report:

South Africa Video Conferencing Market Overview

South Africa Video Conferencing Market Outlook

South Africa Video Conferencing Market Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of South Africa Video Conferencing Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2027.

Historical Market Data and Forecast of Revenues, by Types for the Period 2017-2027.

Historical Market Data and Forecast of Revenues, by Hardware for the Period 2017-2027.

Historical Market Data and Forecasts of Revenues, by Software, for the Period 2017-2027.

Historical Market Data and Forecasts of Revenues, by Services, for the Period 2017-2027.

Historical Market Data and Forecasts of Revenues, by Sectors, for the Period 2017-2027.

Historical Market Data and Forecasts of Revenues, by Regions, for the Period 2017-2027.

Market Drivers and Restraints

South Africa Video Conferencing Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

South Africa Video Conferencing Market Share, By Companies

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Types:

Hardware

Telepresence

Integrated

Desktop

Software

On-premise

Cloud-based

Services

Managed services

Professional services

By Sectors:

Corporate Sector

Education Sector

Government Sector

Healthcare Sector

Other Sectors

By Regions:

Gauteng Province

Western Cape Province

Kwazulu Natal Province

Limpopo Province

Mpumalanga Province

Eastern Cape Province

Northern West Province

Northern Cape Province

Free State Province

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

Avaya Holdings Corp.

Blue Jeans Network, Inc.

Cisco Systems, INC.

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Lifesize, Inc.

Logitech International S.A.

Plantronics, Inc.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/acx29y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.