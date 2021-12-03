Eargo, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before December 6, 2021; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) investors that acquired shares between October 15, 2020 and September 22, 2021. Investors have until December 6, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

After the markets closed on September 22, 2021, Eargo disclosed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans. In light of this information, Eargo also announced it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

On this news, the Company’s shares fell over 60% during intraday trading on September 23, 2021.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2021.

