Industrial IoT Market in India Report 2021, Featuring Key Players Accenture Solutions, Infosys, IBM India, Tata Communications, Tech Mahindra and Wipro

This report comprehensively covers the Indian industrial IoT market by hardware, connectivity, software, vertical, and region.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of India's industrial IoT market share, trends, opportunities, high growth areas, and market drivers which would help stakeholders devise and align their market strategies according to current and future market dynamics.

India Industrial IoT Market Synopsis

The Indian industrial IoT Market is anticipated to register growth as numerous states are expected to witness an industrial construction spree in the coming years, with construction projects including the setting up of large-scale commercial and industrial establishments including retail, healthcare, and transport & logistics.



The above-mentioned growth would also be fuelled by the advancement in wireless technology coupled with the increasing need for condition monitoring in industries all over the country.



Remote monitoring in factories and plants has also gained traction amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which would also bode well for the industrial IoT market in the country in the years to come. The market has seen a halt owing to the massive outbreak ofCOVID-19which resulted in nationwide lockdowns to combat the spread of the virus and has led to a decline in the overall market growth.



The Indian industrial IoT market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2020-2026. The modern market landscape is leading to increased efforts to strengthen infrastructure and improve the solutions and aid provided by the various actors in the industry.



Further, to bring in high technology and fast communication access, many satellite industry-based private players across the world are working towards the growth and expansion of their present infrastructure to enhance the installation and integration of the necessary equipment related to industrial IoT in every nook and corner of the world along with the alignment of the same with the evolving augmented reality environment. As a result, this is further expected to be a positive driving growth factor for the Indian industrial IoT market in the near future.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2016 to 2020.

Base Year: 2019

Forecast Data until 2026.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report

India industrial IoT Market Overview

India industrial IoT Market Outlook

India industrial IoT Market Forecast

India industrial IoT Market Size

Historical Data of India Industrial IoT Market Revenues for the Period 2017-2026

India industrial IoT Market Forecast of Revenues, Until 2026

Historical Data and Forecast of India Industrial IoT Market Revenues, By Hardware, for the Period 2017-2026

Historical Data and Forecast of India Industrial IoT Market Revenues, By Connectivity, for the Period 2017-2026

Historical Data and Forecast of India Industrial IoT Market Revenues, By Software, for the Period 2017-2026

Historical Data and Forecast of India Industrial IoT Market Revenues, By Verticals, for the Period 2017-2026

Historical Data and Forecast of India Industrial IoT Market Revenues, By Regions, for the Period 2017-2026

India industrial IoT Market Outlook on Drivers and Restraints

India industrial IoT Market Trends

India industrial IoT Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

India industrial IoT Market Opportunity Assessment

India industrial IoT Market Share, By Company

India industrial IoT Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Hardware:

Sensors & Actuators

Controllers

Others (Smart Meters, Camera, Interface Boards, Yield Monitors, etc.)

By Connectivity:

Wired Technologies Ethernet Profinet Profibus EtherCat Modbus Foundation Fieldbus OPC-UA MT Connect CC-Link



Wireless Technologies Wi-Fi Bluetooth Others (Cellular, Satellite, Zigbee, etc.)



By Software:

Product Lifecycle Management

Manufacturing Execution Systems

SCADA

Outage Management Systems

Distribution Management Systems

Remote Patient Monitoring

Retail Management Software

Others (Transit Management System, Farm Management System, etc.)

By Vertical:

Healthcare (Medical Diagnostic equipment and Pharmaceutical Companies)

Transportation (Rail, Road, and Shipping)

Manufacturing

Automotive

Other Industries (Smart cities and infrastructure, educational institutions, etc.)

By Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern

Southern

Companies Mentioned

ADLINK Technology Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Accenture Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Advantech Industrial Computing India Pvt. Ltd.

Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Beckhoff Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Contec Co., Ltd.

Flutura Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

IBM India Pvt. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

L&T Technology Services Ltd.

Moxa India Industrial Networking Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens Ltd

Tata Communications Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

