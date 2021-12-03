Coface Launches Non-cancellable Trade Credit Insurance Team in North America

| Source: Coface North America Insurance Company Coface North America Insurance Company

Princeton, New Jersey, UNITED STATES

Princeton, New Jersey, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coface, a leading trade credit insurer, is launching a new team to enhance non-cancellable credit insurance offerings in the North America Region.

Ryan Cummings joined Coface North America this week as Head of XoL (Excess of Loss). Ryan comes to Coface with extensive experience in trade credit insurance underwriting and will lead the newly formed team.

“Coface continues to invest in people and product development to meet the evolving needs of our customers in North America. Expanding our product suite to include a broader range of non-cancellable trade credit insurance offerings fits within our Build to Lead Strategic plan” said Oscar Villalonga, Coface North America President and CEO.

 

 MEDIA CONTACT

Coface North America, Alexa Dankowski, +1 (240) 469-1568, alexa.dankowski@coface.com

Attachment 

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Coface
                            
                            
                                Coface North America
                            
                            
                                Credit Insurance
                            
                            
                                Trade Credit Insurance
                            

                


                

                    
Attachments

                    

                                
                                    
                                        Coface Launches Non-cancellable Trade Credit Insurance Team in North America
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data