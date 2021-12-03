GL Expands SONET/SDH Testing to OC-192/STM-64 Rates

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced SonetExpert™ test platform for High-Speed OC-3/STM1 to OC-192/STM64 Analysis and Emulation.

GL's SonetExpert™ is a comprehensive SONET/SDH testing solution covering a wide range of testing (for both Channelized and Unchannelized SONET/SDH Networks).

“GL's SonetExpert is a USB-based hardware platform capable of performing both Channelized (OC3/STM1 and OC12/STM4) and Unchannelized (OC3/STM1, OC12/STM4, OC48/STM16, and OC192/STM64) testing over SONET/SDH networks”, said Vijay Kulkarni CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “GL's SonetExpert™ Channelized Analyzer is capable of OC-3/STM-1 and OC-12/STM-4 wire-speed processing on optical ports meant for SONET/SDH channelized data-carrying many independent unframed/framed T1 and E1 streams ” .

“The Unchannelized Analyzer is a web-based application that supports Bit Error Rate Testing over SONET/SDH networks for rates OC-3 / STM-1, OC-12 / STM-4, OC-48/STM-16, and OC-192/STM-64 rates. It supports BER Traffic generation and verification of various PRBS and user-defined test patterns. Various Error insertions like Bit Error Insertion, B1/B2/B3 BIP Error insertion, Alarm generation, and more, etc.”

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.



Contact:

Vikram Kulkarni

Phone: 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa38f3d5-90ac-4d84-9574-711fb1faa2c5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ace8548b-b716-421e-bf03-3f9b911f8621



