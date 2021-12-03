Changes in the Board of Directors

Basel, 3 December 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that at its December meeting the Board of Directors of Roche Holding Ltd has approved first proposals to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 15 March 2022.
Mr Paul Bulcke, who has been serving on the Board of Directors since 2011, has decided not to stand for re-election at the AGM in 2022, following almost eleven years of tenure. The Board of Directors proposes Dr Jemilah Mahmood, currently the Special Advisor on Public Health to Malaysia’s prime minister, for election to the Board of Directors at the AGM 2022.
“As a member of the Board and of the Audit Committee, Paul Bulcke has made significant contributions to Roche’s success,” said Roche Chairman Christoph Franz. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Paul Bulcke who gave great support to Roche with his enormous leadership experience and his strong entrepreneurial thinking.” Christoph Franz added: “I am delighted with our nomination of Jemilah Mahmood for election as a new member of the Board. Jemilah Mahmood brings a wealth of experience in public health and she has profound knowledge of the global challenges and opportunities for better healthcare for people, especially in less developed regions of the world. With this expertise, she can help make our medicines and diagnostics accessible to even more people worldwide.”
The following current members of the Board of Directors are recommended for re-election:
|Name
|Board member since
|Dr Christoph Franz (as Chairman)
|2011
|André Hoffmann
|1996
|Julie Brown
|2016
|Professor Dr Hans Clevers
|2019
|Dr Jörg Duschmalé
|2020
|Dr Patrick Frost
|2020
|Anita Hauser
|2017
|Professor Dr Richard P. Lifton
|2015
|Bernard Poussot
|2015
|Dr Severin Schwan
|2013
|Dr Claudia Süssmuth Dyckerhoff
|2016
About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics, as well as growing capabilities in the area of data-driven medical insights help Roche deliver truly personalised healthcare. Roche is working with partners across the healthcare sector to provide the best care for each person.
Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. In recent years, the company has invested in genomic profiling and real-world data partnerships and has become an industry-leading partner for medical insights.
Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the thirteenth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceutical industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).
The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com
|Dr. Nicolas Dunant
Phone: +41 61 687 05 17
|Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48
|Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67
|Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31
|Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74
|Nathalie Meetz
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05
Attachments