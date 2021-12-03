Pharmagest Interactive: New executive management team

French English

Villers-lès-Nancy, 3 December 2021 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

New executive management team

Proposal to appoint Denis SUPPLISSON as Pharmagest Group’s Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Michel MONIN will be appointed Manager of the Europe Pharmacy Solutions Division

Damien VALICON will be appointed Manager of the France Pharmacy Business Unit.





Pharmagest Group (Euronext Paris™ - Compartment A - ISIN: FR 0012882389), today announces that Dominique PAUTRAT will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of Pharmagest Group, to become Chairman of the Executive Board of La Coopérative WELCOOP, Pharmagest Group's parent company, as of 22 April 2022. He will continue to serve as a Director on Pharmagest Group’s Board of Directors.

On 3 December 2021, the following appointments were proposed to the Board of Directors by its Chairman, Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT:

Denis SUPPLISSON , current Deputy CEO and Manager of the Europe Pharmacy Solutions Division will become the Pharmagest Group’s Chief Executive Officer, replacing Dominique PAUTRAT, with effect from 22 April 2022.





, current Deputy CEO and Manager of the Europe Pharmacy Solutions Division will become the Pharmagest Group’s Chief Executive Officer, replacing Dominique PAUTRAT, with effect from 22 April 2022. Jean-Michel MONIN , currently Manager of the France Pharmacy Business Unit, will then take over from Denis SUPPLISSON as Manager of the Europe Pharmacy Solutions Division as of 22 April 2022.





, currently Manager of the France Pharmacy Business Unit, will then take over from Denis SUPPLISSON as Manager of the Europe Pharmacy Solutions Division as of 22 April 2022. Damien VALICON will join Pharmagest Group on 10 January 2022, replacing Jean-Michel MONIN as Manager of the France Pharmacy Business Unit.





These proposed appointments will be submitted to the vote of the Board of Directors of the Pharmagest Group, which will meet for this purpose in March 2022.

Denis SUPPLISSON, 52, Linkedin - began his career in 1991 at Pharmagest Inter@ctive as Technology Manager, and subsequently Customer Service Manager for France’s Centre Region. In 2002, he joined the company’s headquarters team to develop the Customer Service department at the national level. In 2005, following the absorption of CIP by Pharmagest Inter@ctive, he left Nancy for Lorient where he contributed to the merger of the Group's methods and processes.

After returning to the head office in Nancy in 2009, Denis SUPPLISSON became the Manager of the France Pharmacy Business Unit and was appointed manager of the Europe Pharmacy Solutions Division in January 2010. In that same year, he was appointed Deputy CEO of Pharmagest Group and became a member of the Board of Directors in 2013. In April 2022, he will assume the functions of Pharmagest Group’s CEO.

Jean Michel MONIN, 53, LinkedIn - With a degree in political science (IEP Grenoble) and an MBA from Kedge Business School, he began his career as a strategic consultant with international firms such as EY. After entering the software industry in 2000, he joined Cegid in 2008 to spearhead business transformation products and a business unit providing management solutions for SMEs. He created and directed the Cegid Foundation which supports the acceleration of start-ups in the digital sector. He joined Pharmagest Group in 2017 as head of the France Pharmacy Business Unit. In April 2022, he will become the manager of the Europe Pharmacy Solutions Division.

Damien VALICON, 51, LinkedIn - In addition to multiple experiences an entrepreneur, he has held various sales management positions as a distributor of medical equipment and solutions, notably for Trophy Radiologie. Since 2001, he has held senior management positions with healthcare solution providers and software companies. In 2011, he became Chief Business Development Officer of AxiSanté, a subsidiary of the German group, CompuGroup Medical. In 2014, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Julie Solutions, a subsidiary of the US-based Henry Schein Group before returning to Compugroup Medical Solutions as Chief Executive Officer of CompuGroup Medical Solutions. Damien VALICON will join Pharmagest Group on 10 January 2022, replacing Jean-Michel MONIN as Manager of the France Pharmacy Business Unit.

