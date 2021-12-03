Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 3 December 2021

| Source: Harvia Oyj Harvia Oyj

Muurame, FINLAND

Harvia Plc     Stock Exchange Release       3 December 2021 at 19:00 EET

On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 3 December 2021  
Bourse trade BUY
Share HARVIA
Amount 15,000 shares
Average price/share 57.2080EUR
Total Cost 858,120.00EUR


Company now holds a total of 22,057 shares
including the shares repurchased on 3 December 2021.

On behalf of Harvia Plc

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg                  Antti Väliaho

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Attachment


Attachments

Harvia buyback 03.12.2021