Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 3 December 2021

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 3 December 2021 at 19:00 EET

On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 3 December 2021 Bourse trade BUY Share HARVIA Amount 15,000 shares Average price/share 57.2080 EUR Total Cost 858,120.00 EUR





Company now holds a total of 22,057 shares

including the shares repurchased on 3 December 2021.

On behalf of Harvia Plc

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Attachment