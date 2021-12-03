WISeKey, Luminaries 21 and OISTE Foundation Announce

New Series of NFTs for Good

“The 1091 Leaders for ONE Humanity”

During the International Art Week – Art Basel Miami

Geneva, Madrid, Miami – December 3, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd., Ltd (“WISeKey,” SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global Semi-conductor, AI and IoT company, in collaboration with Luminaries 21 and the OISTE.ORG Foundation, today announced the launch of their first NFT for Good series of art works entitled “The 1091 Leaders for ONE Humanity” created by Pedro Sandoval, a new Luminaries21 universal leader, which will be auctioned on the WISe.Art Marketplace.

Pedro Sandoval will join 463 leaders on the Luminaries 21 Arts & Culture division, who together with the 521 leaders on Sports & Entertainment, 23 leaders on Science & Tech and 84 leaders on Emerging Stars divisions, bring the total number of world leaders in these fields who have already joined the Luminaries 21 platform to 1091.

To commemorate this occasion, Pedro Sandoval has produced a unique NFT that recreates the 1,091 world leaders of Luminaries 21 in the metaverse.

Pedro Sandoval will pursue its collaboration with WISeKey’s WISe.Art and Luminaries 21, in the preparation for the launch of one of the most prestigious collections in the world that will be announced in Davos, in January 2022 during the World Economic Forum events.

About Pedro Sandoval:

Pedro José Sandoval (Ciudad Bolívar, July 12, 1964) 1 is a Spanish-Venezuelan artist based in Madrid, Spain. Several times winner of international awards and having mingled with most of the major contemporary artists in Europe, he has been dabbling with NFTs since the mid 90s. His belief is that art must tell a story and the artist must live that story to express it convincingly. Each of his NFT interpretations are drawn from his personal perception of museum masterpieces or his vision of current affairs and society today. To commemorate his membership of Luminaries21, he wanted to honor the other 1090 members in a retrospective showing their dedication to the good of our planet and humanity by creating a series of “NFTs for Good”. For more information, visit www.pedrosandoval.com

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About Luminaries 21

We are a global company for innovative and creative sponsoring, and we are recognized as a trusted partner and an objective resource for quite more than 1091 World Leaders. We work with a large number of the best known and most iconic companies in excess of 100 sectors. Comingling traditional sectors, media, and entertainment coinage, we invest in emotional chances that undermine the established order. We are advisors to the world's leading companies, helping them solve the key issues and the difficulties they face, even before they occur, and communicate with the world's top leaders to improve their reputation and transactions so that they are fully aligned with their corporate goals and global strategies. For more information, visit www.luminaries21.com

About OISTE FOUNDATION

Founded in Switzerland in 1998, OISTE was created with the objectives of promoting the use and adoption of international standards to secure electronic transactions, expand the use of digital certification and ensure the interoperability of certification authorities’ e-transaction systems. The OISTE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Luminaries 21

Company Contact: Alberto Diez

Chairman & President

ad@luminaries21.com

Luminaries 21

Press contact: Robert Marshall

Tel: +34.644.004.640

press@luminaries21.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.