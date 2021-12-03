MoneyShow’s Accredited Investors Expo to Provide Attendees with Key Insights on Building a More Diversified Portfolio

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- MoneyShow, a leading producer of financial conferences for affluent investors, active traders, and financial advisors, will be hosting the upcoming MoneyShow Accredited Invest o rs Expo in an entirely digital format on December 7-9, 2021. Alternative investments have gained popularity in recent years, in large part because of their potential to enhance the risk/reward of a traditional portfolio. With stock market volatility on the rise and interest rates at trough levels, MoneyShow’s Accredited Investors Expo will feature some of the industry’s most sought-after experts from across the North American continent to share innovative ways by which accredited investors can generate wealth.



The Virtual Expo provides conference attendees with the information and tools needed to increase success. Information and tools presented will include learning tips on investing in niche private-market themes, illustrating the high return and high-risk opportunities inherent to pre-IPO private placements, and educating attendees on the new crowdfunding rules enabling more investors to chase tomorrow’s market unicorns.

The upcoming three-day event will feature a strong line-up of market experts, including more than 30 leading speakers. Topics covered during the live presentation sessions will include “The Global Economic & Financial Outlook for the Rest of the Decade,” “Ten Timeless Stock-Picking Lessons from One of Wall Street’s Top Tech Analysts,” “Silver: Unique and Set to Outperform,” “How to Blow Up Your Account,” and “Tax-Savings Strategies that will Survive Congress’ Tax Increases.”

In addition to the live presentations and panel discussions, the Accredited Investors Expo will also provide attendees with access to a virtual exhibit hall that offers the latest financial product and service offerings from dozens of industry leaders, along with free research reports, corporate videos, investor kits and educational newsletters. Moreover, conference delegates will be provided with the chance to virtually interact with representatives from the companies in attendance and pose any questions they may have.

Additional information about the upcoming expo, as well as details for registration, can be found at the following link: https://onlin e .moneyshow.com/2021/december/accredited-virtual-expo/?scode=054963

