Latin Singer and Rapper Nio Garcia Set to Perform at CoinAgenda during Puerto Rico Blockchain Week

San Juan, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, and BitAngels (www.bitangels.network), the leading network of bitcoin and blockchain investors, today announced that special guest Nio Garcia will be performing for all CoinAgenda attendees at SDG Exchange’s Exclusive Concert Series. The concert will take place on December 9 at 10 pm at the popular 7eight7 Nightclub, as part of the fifth annual CoinAgenda Caribbean event in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Tickets and the full agenda are available on the event page. CoinAgenda or SDG Exchange tickets are required to attend the concert as the event is closed to the public.

Nio Garcia is a native-Puerto Rican dancer and world-class choreographer, recently turned rapper and film actor with over 18 million listeners on Spotify. One of the trailblazers of the reggaeton movement, he’s released hits such as ‘Te Boté’, ‘AM’, and ‘Mírame’.

Presented by SDG Exchange, a global sustainability marketplace dedicated to reversing climate change one transaction at a time, the SDG Exchange’s Exclusive Concert, will serve as a CoinAgenda Afterparty Concert closing out three days of events covering everything crypto and blockchain including: the Future of Digital assets, Crypto Banking, the Growing Utility of NFTs, Play-to-Earn Gaming, the DeFi and TradFi relationship, Latin America and Crypto, Stablecoins, Scaling Solutions, Blockchain Companies in Public Markets, Creating a Clean Crypto Future, Smart Cities, Crypto Investing Strategies, and Structuring to Protect Assets.

“We are proud to be a co-sponsor of CoinAgenda and part of Puerto Rico Blockchain Week,” said Jason Cooner, SDG Exchange founder and CEO. “We see Puerto Rico as a growing blockchain hub full of opportunities for entrepreneurship.”

CoinAgenda Caribbean will gather top speakers including Brad Garlinghouse, Founder of Ripple; Dan Morehead, CEO of Pantera Capital; Brittany Kaiser, Executive Chair of Gryphon Digital Mining; Jason Cooner, CEO of SDG Exchange, Michael Wagner, Co-Founder & CEO of Star Atlas; and Robert Viglione, CEO at Horizen Labs.

As an international conference series, CoinAgenda Caribbean is supported by some of the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency companies including:

Platinum Level:

SDG Exchange - SDG Exchange is a global sustainability marketplace dedicated to reversing climate change one transaction at a time.

Gold Level:

Horizen Labs - Horizen Labs is a blockchain technology company that provides the best tools to build blockchains and applications for real-world use cases with privacy options, low transaction fees, and configurable revenue models.

FV Bank - FV Bank is a global digital bank providing business and individual accounts globally. It supports multiple currencies, international payments, investment accounts along with debit and prepaid cards.

Dfinity - (Gold Dinner Sponsor) The DFINITY Foundation is a nonprofit organization that develops the Internet Computer, a decentralized, open-source, general-purpose blockchain designed to host smart contracts.

Silver Level

FIO - FIO is to crypto, what HTTP is to the internet. FIO Protocol is the open-source and decentralized crypto usability layer that makes sending, receiving and even requesting crypto easier than ever and dramatically less risky to use.

Starter Capital - Starter Capital is the venture arm of Starter International, where we incubate and invest in the best projects in DEFI. Starter Capital empowers blockchain and digital currency innovators with resources and access to capital to help create a new future.

Rair Tech - RAIR is a blockchain-based digital rights management platform that uses NFTs to get access to streaming content.

Bronze Level

HeartRithm - HeartRithm is a regenerative engine for social impact. Their mission is to apply artificial intelligence algorithms to the global trade of digital currency, redistributing capital to philanthropic causes and social impact projects, accelerating the growth of a heart-centered culture.

Section Sponsors

DLTx - DLTx is a public company listed on the Norwegian Oslo Børs Stock Exchange and is the enterprise vendor for DAOs and blockchain protocols that offers unique access to the public blockchain markets & well-priced access to funding.

OriginTrail - OriginTrail is the world’s first Decentralized Knowledge Graph is organizing humanity’s most important assets, and making them discoverable, verifiable and valuable.

unFederalReserve - unFederalReserve is a fintech SaaS company combining software built on blockchain technology and 200 years of consumer lending experience. Their banking products are designed for smaller U.S. Treasury chartered banks and non-bank lenders in need of a DeFi strategy and greater liquidity without sacrificing security or compliance.

Blockchain Wire - Blockchain Wire is the industry's first blockchain press release distribution service focused exclusively on news about blockchain, distributed ledger technology companies, ICOs, STOs and other blockchain and cryptocurrency-related announcements.

Transform Group - Transform Group is the world’s leading blockchain public relations, advisory, events and social media company, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Toronto and global headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Bit Digital - Bit Digital is one of the world’s largest publicly-listed bitcoin mining companies. Bit Digital is a sustainability-focused generator of digital assets with large-scale, global mining operations representing a currently-owned maximum hash rate of 1,603 EH/S.

For more information regarding CoinAgenda, please visit www.coinagenda.com.





To purchase tickets or view the agenda for CoinAgenda Caribbean, visit the event page: www.coinagenda.com/coinagenda-caribbean-2021.





To learn more about Puerto Rico Blockchain Week, visit www.prblockchainweek.io.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

Now in its eighth year, CoinAgenda is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. CoinAgenda Caribbean focuses on international blockchain investing trends, with world-class speakers from around the globe, plus a special focus on blockchain economic development, friendly jurisdictions, the rise of security tokens, enterprise applications, and changes in digital currency funding vehicles and digital currency exchanges. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.