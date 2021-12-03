Fairfield Market Research Forecasts Over 11% CAGR for Narcolepsy Drugs Market during 2021 – 2026

LONDON, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projected to be exceeding the revenue of US$6.5 Bn toward the end of 2026, the global narcolepsy drugs market is set to progress at a significant pace between 2021 and 2026. A new Fairfield Market Research report discusses how the market for narcolepsy drugs is shaping up.



Key Highlights

The global narcolepsy drugs market valuation to expand at over 11% CAGR by 2026

Although type 1 narcolepsy remains dominant, prevalence of type 2 narcolepsy is increasing rapidly

Paediatric narcolepsy treatment is still an area of concern due to the lack of FDA-approved drugs



Key Growth Drivers

Consistent rise in demand for effective therapeutics against narcolepsy is predominantly driving the narcolepsy drugs market. There has been consistent rise in awareness about diagnosis, and treatment of narcolepsy. The role of governments, patient advocacy groups, healthcare providers, and public welfare associations has also been instrumental to the build-up of awareness around narcolepsy, thereby generating greater demand for narcolepsy drugs. Extensive research activities afoot around narcolepsy, sleep disorders, associated environmental and genetic factors, and sleep regulation mechanism of the brain are expected to push market growth.

Stimulants to Lose Market Share

The selective serotonin Sodium Oxybate has been the most sought-after prescription drug worldwide. On the flipside, owing to patent expiry due for Nuvigil, and Provigil, stimulants will most likely lose their market share in the near future. Xyrem, the gold standard as recommended by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (ASSM), is an FDA-approved drug against symptoms like cataplexy with associated excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS). Reimbursement coverage for Xyrem under Medicaid, and Medicare will continue to account for its commercial success.

North America and Europe Remain at Centre Stage

Besides the highest narcolepsy prevalence, the North American market continues to dominate on account of higher healthcare expenditure, supportive reimbursement policy framework, strong presence of global leaders, robust clinical pipeline, and constantly swelling patient population with sleep-related disorders. Europe also represents a key market, especially driven by the H1N1 influenza pandemic that had caused an upsurge in prevalence of sleep disorders. Led by Japan, China, and India, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain from consistently rising prevalence of sleep-related conditions.

Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GrayMark Healthcare Inc., Addrenex Pharmaceuticals, BIOPROJET, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Shionogi Inc., Mylan N.V., Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Shire

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Therapeutics Psychostimulants

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Sodium Oxybate

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Others Narcolepsy Type Cataplexy

Without Cataplexy Geographic Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Leading Companies Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Harmony Biosciences

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Graymark Healthcare, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Shionogi Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report Highlights Key Market Indicators, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Regional Insights, Narcolepsy Drugs Pipeline Analysis

Detailed Table of Content

1. Executive Summary



1.1. Snip Bits



1.2. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026 (US$ Million)



1.3. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Incremental Opportunity, 2018 - 2026 (US$ Million)



1.4. Key Takeaways



2. Market Overview



2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations



2.2. Market Dynamics



2.3. Narcolepsy Drugs Pipeline Analysis



3. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026



3.1. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, By Therapeutics, 2018 - 2026



3.2. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, By Narcolepsy Type, 2018 - 2026



3.3. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, By Region, 2018 - 2026



4. North America Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026



5. Europe Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026



6. Asia Pacific Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026



7. Rest of World Narcolepsy Drugs Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026



8. Competitive Landscape



8.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021



8.2. Company Profiles



8.2.1. Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



8.2.1.1. Company overview



8.2.1.2. Financial performance



8.2.1.3. Product Pipeline



8.2.1.4. Recent Developments



Above details will include, but not be limited to below list of companies based on availability



8.2.2. Harmony Biosciences



8.2.3. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc



8.2.4. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.



8.2.5. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



8.2.6. Graymark Healthcare, Inc.



8.2.7. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



8.2.8. Shionogi Inc.



8.2.9. Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Other Leading Players

TOC Continued..!!!

