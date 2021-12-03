Proactive news headlines including Elon Musk, Vuzix, Context Therapeutics and American Manganese

New York , Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:





Vuzix signs distribution agreement with Austrian firm, receives initial Smart Glasses order click here

Elon Musk sells US$1bn worth of Tesla shares after exercising further options click here

Revive Therapeutics expands research with Bucillamine as potential treatment for Omicron variant click here

Great Atlantic Resources intersects high-grade quartz veins and visible gold at its Golden Promise project in Newfoundland click here

Harbor Custom Development acquires 438-acre master planned community near Vancouver, B.C. for $14M click here

LexaGene closes multiple MiQLab sales as it makes good progress in sales cycle click here

KetamineOne subsidiary KGK Science helps its client Hofseth Biocare receive New Dietary Ingredient status from US FDA click here

American Manganese poised to strengthen its global patent portfolio with latest filing click here

Context Therapeutics reports 3Q results during a “pivotal” period for the company click here

