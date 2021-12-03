Healthy Extracts to Exhibit its Clinically Proven Formulations for Women’s Health at the Women’s Wellness Expo, December 4, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, will showcase its proprietary, natural formulations that support women’s health at the Women’s Wellness Expo being held virtually on December 4, 2021.



The expo will feature presentations and exhibitions that bring together up to 50,000 consumers to discuss issues in women’s health, including stress, anxiety, depression, auto-immune, inflammation, digestion, and gut health.

Healthy Extracts will participate in live events, chats, private video networking sessions and host an online exhibitor booth that will highlight the company’s line of products focused on women’s health. The company will offer exclusive giveaways, including products featuring its BergaMet HerHeart™, BergaMet Clinical IMMUNE™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients RELIEF™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients ACTIVATE™ formulations.

Healthy Extracts has introduced industry game changers with its clinically proven formulas for improving heart, brain and immune health. Healthy Extracts’ formulations exclusively feature the world's strongest Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ extract.

Backed by more than 17 published clinical trials, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit has been shown to naturally reduce cholesterol, improve heart health, support immune response, and address metabolic syndrome.

“The Women’s Wellness Expo is a great opportunity for us to spread the word of the amazing benefits of our natural superfruit products,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “Our online exhibitor booth will remain available for a month, enabling us to connect us with thousands of consumers who can benefit from our clinically proven formulations.”

Dr. James Rouse, a primary care trained naturopathic doctor, entrepreneur, bestselling author, speaker and athlete, is scheduled to talk on behalf of Healthy Extracts about brain health during a virtual educational session at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, Saturday, December 4, accessible here.

To learn more about and Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and other products, register for the Women’s Wellness Expo here and search for Healthy Extracts virtual booth product videos or visit bergametna.com and tryubn.com .

