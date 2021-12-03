Chiropractor in Sterling VA Offers Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression

Sterling, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling, a chiropractic clinic in Sterling, VA, is happy to announce that they are offering a new service, which is provides non-surgical decompression of the spine that is targeted towards those who are suffering from lower back pain problems. This kind of treatment may be used for herniated disc, stenosis, sciatica, degenerated discs, and more. This non-surgical treatment applies a kind of motorized traction for gently stretching the spine, relieving the pressure on the spinal disc such that impacted discs will retract and reduce the pressure from the nerves and other structures in the spine. Ultimately, this kind of therapy will promote the movement of nutrient-rich fluids, oxygen, and water into the spinal discs resulting into natural healing.

This non-surgical method of decompressing the spine can be used for a number of conditions. These include: sciatica, which is pain, weakness, or tingling radiating down the leg; bulging or herniated disks or degenerative disk disease; back or neck pain; injured or diseased spinal nerve roots; and worn spinal joints, which is known as posterior facet syndrome.

A spokesperson for Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling says, “Low back pain is the single leading cause of disability worldwide. Back pain is one of the most common reasons for missed work. And one-half of all working Americans admit to having back pain symptoms each year. Non-surgical spinal decompression is a type of motorized traction used to stretch the spine gently. The process takes the pressure off the spinal disk by creating negative pressure in the disc. This process results in the impacted disks retracting and thus taking pressure off nerves and other structures in your spine. Spinal decompression ultimately promotes the movement of water, oxygen, and nutrient-rich fluids into the disks to aid natural healing.”

At Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling, they use the DRX9000® Lumbar True Spinal Decompression Machine®. This machine helps by working on the injuries that occur due to nerve compression through the application of the same amounts of pressure on the vertebrae columns. By stretching the spine, a gap is created between the discs, allowing for better flow of nutrients.

Patients who have used the services of Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling have mostly given highly positive reviews. The overall rating of the chiropractic clinic is 4.9 out of 5 stars on Google, which means most of the ratings they received are five-star ratings. For example, Adam M. gave them five stars and stated, “You always hear the classic ‘chiropractors worsen your problems then help’ and all that. Toss that idea out the window because Palmercare Chiropractic is the place you want to be for your health. Where do I start? The front desk staff is very communicative. Then to my highly intelligent and flexible chiropractor, Meesagh. Dr. Meesagh fixed my chronic IBS pain attacks that I had been dealing with for over the course of 14 years. I had been using western medicine during that time only to find out it all has to do with my nervous system. He knows the nervous system like the back of his hand. I have kicked my medications away thanks to him. I can’t forget the chiropractors staff on their diligent and thorough exercises you perform afterwards.”

Founded in 2008, Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling has a team of board certified chiropractors and other medical professionals who have helped thousands of patients in the Sterling areas in getting pain relief through non-surgical and alternative treatment options. They were able to treat various kinds of severe and chronic conditions through manual adjustments and chiropractic care designed to return the body into alignment and offer lasting pain relief. They have helped patients get the relief they need from various acute injuries and debilitating issues, such as: elbow pain, sciatica, whiplash, strains and sprains, shoulder pain, plantar fasciitis, neck pain, back pain, migraines and tension headaches, knee pain, car accident injuries, peripheral neuropathy, herniated disc or bulging disc, foot pain, nerve pain, workplace injuries, joint pain, and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyNHuFnsomM

People who need the services of a Sterling chiropractor can visit the Palmercare Chiropractic Sterling website, or contact them on the telephone or through email. They are open from 8:45 am to 1:00 pm and 3:15 pm to 7:00 pm, on Mondays and Wednesdays; 3:15 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays; 8:45 am to 1:00 pm and 3:45 pm to 5:00 pm on Fridays; and from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays.

