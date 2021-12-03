Willie L. Phillips sworn-in as newest FERC Commissioner

Washington, DC, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District (Commission) extends its sincerest congratulations to Willie L. Phillips as he is sworn into the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) today. Nominated by President Joe Biden, Phillips’ unanimous Senate confirmation to FERC on November 16, 2021, marks the first time a D.C. Commissioner was appointed to this position. Phillips is serving a five-year term that ends June 30, 2026. This historic appointment reflects Commissioner Phillips’ extraordinary dedication and service to D.C. residents and businesses, continuously exhibited while leading the Commission.

“I am very proud of Willie L. Phillips and his swearing-in as a Commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. He has always shown prudent judgment, a keen understanding of the issues, and foresight when making tough decisions. I expect Commissioner Phillips to continue this with his appointment to FERC,” stated Interim Chairman Emilie C. Thompson.

Phillips began his appointment as a D.C. Commissioner in 2014 and was re-appointed as Chairman in 2018. Commissioner Phillips held leadership roles in various regulatory organizations and agencies, including National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, Organization of PJM States, NARUC Select Committee of Regulatory and Industry Diversity, Mid-Atlantic Conference of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, and the Electric Power Research Institute Advisory Council.

Commissioner Phillips brings a progressive vision anchored by his breadth of knowledge, experience, and skill to FERC. The Commission appreciates Commissioner Phillips’ demonstration of excellence and commitment during his tenure at the Commission. The Commission’s standard of excellence will continue under the supervision of the current Commissioners. The Commission remains committed to its mission of serving the public interest by ensuring financially healthy utility companies provide safe, reliable, and quality services at reasonable rates for District of Columbia customers, while ensuring achievement of the Commission’s climate goals.

Attachment