One World Universe, Inc. Adds 2 Revenue Generating Warehouse Buildings to Its Asset Portfolio

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – One World Universe, Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has been gifted 2 warehouse buildings totaling $3.5 million USD in property value.

Both buildings are “free and clear”, have no liens, and are located at 11700 and 11702 Anabel Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92843. The buildings will bring immediate value and additional cash flow into the holding company. While the 11700 building is currently vacant and can be rented, sold, or leased, the 11702 building has a contract with an auto body tenant for $7,500/month.

“While shareholders are excited about our metaverse division, it is important to add revenue generating assets to our portfolio and monthly capital to develop new projects and so on. These assets give us leverage to do bigger and better things moving forward,” state Caren Currier, CFO.

“In regards to the metaverse, we are monitoring the LAND market multiple times a day in hopes of sniping land parcels at a bargain rate. Prices have risen significantly over the last 48 hours, although this creates a challenge finding value, it demonstrates the bullish nature of the sector and confirms we are in a space with massive opportunity. Over the weekend we have goals to reach an agreement with at least one of our previously mentioned parties from this week’s meetings and will update shareholders the beginning of the week,” added Jerry C. Craig, CEO.

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office