NANO-X DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nano-X" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NNOX) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nano-X securities between June 17, 2021 and August 18, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



On June 17, 2021, Nano-X submitted a 510(k) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") for its multi-source version of the Nanox.ARC. A 510(k) is a type of premarket submission made to the FDA to demonstrate that a device to be marketed is as safe and effective, that is, substantially equivalent, to a legally marketed device. Following this submission, defendants touted the Nanox.ARC’s regulatory and commercial prospects in various public statements and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The Nano-X class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Nano-X’s 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; (iii) as a result, Nano-X had overstated the Nanox. ARC’s regulatory and commercial prospects; and (iv) consequently, Nano-X’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 19, 2021, Nano-X reported that Nano-X “received a request for additional information from the [FDA] concerning the Company’s last 510(k) submission of its multi-source device, Nanox.ARC,” and that “[t]he submission file is placed on hold pending a complete response to the FDA’s list of deficiencies,” with “[t]he Company’s response . . . due within 180 days from the date of the request for additional information.” On this news, Nano-X’s ordinary share price fell nearly 10%, damaging investors.

