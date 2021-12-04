BIOMARIN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against BioMarin Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (“BioMarin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BMRN) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BioMarin securities between January 1, 2020 and September 3, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 21, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the filed complaint: (i) BMN 307 was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307’s safety profile made it likely that the FDA would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated BMN 307’s clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BioMarin shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

