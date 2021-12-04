Pouschine Cook Capital Management Announces Investment in Curexa Pharmacy

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pouschine Cook Capital Management, LLC, (“Pouschine Cook”) is pleased to announce its investment in Curexa Pharmacy (“Curexa”, or the “Company”). Led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mark K. Taylor, R.Ph., Curexa is an API-connected 503A compounding pharmacy that partners with high-growth direct-to-consumer telemedicine wellness brands to provide customized pharmaceutical products. Curexa’s national reach and integrated technology enables the Company to service patients across the United States seeking medical treatment in the areas of men’s and women’s health, dermatology, mental health, and general wellness.



Mark Taylor, Curexa’s CEO, commented that, “We are extremely excited to be partnering with Pouschine Cook as Curexa enters the next phase of its growth serving our patients and partners. Pouschine Cook brings decades of experience assisting founder led companies to build significantly larger enterprises. We look forward to collaborating with the team as we continue to scale our operations to meet the needs of the rapidly expanding telemedicine industry.”

John Pouschine, Pouschine Cook’s co-founder and Curexa Chairman, noted that, “Curexa fits squarely within Pouschine Cook’s investment thesis as a rapidly growing healthcare services and B2B company with a leading position in its sector. The Company is supported by a strong team with a demonstrated ability to serve the needs of its partners with customized, consultative service solutions.”

Robert Jenkins, Managing Director at Pouschine Cook and Curexa Board member, added that, “with a strong equity capital base and reasonable leverage, Curexa will continue to outpace its already impressive growth trajectory by servicing a wider range of client partners and an expanding portfolio of product solutions for our patients.” Pouschine Cook’s Principal and Curexa board member Brian Harrison commented that “with a meaningful rollover by management, we are closely aligned in our desire to accelerate investments in Curexa’s digital and pharmacy infrastructure to better integrate with and serve our current and prospective partners and patients.”

The institutional co-investors in the transaction were ORIX Corporation USA’s Private Equity Solutions group and Hexagon. The buyer group’s legal advisor was McDermott Will & Emery LLP and the senior credit facilities were provided by First Horizon Bank. Covington Associates served as the exclusive financial advisor to the Company.

About Pouschine Cook Capital Management, LLC

Pouschine Cook is a New York City-based private equity firm that invests in proven, private, lower middle market companies, with a focus on healthcare services and B2B specialty products and services. The Firm was founded in 1999 by John Pouschine and Everett Cook with a focus on U.S.-based companies that are leaders in their respective sectors, have significant growth opportunities and are poised to benefit from Pouschine Cook’s active involvement and enhancement expertise. Pouschine Cook specializes in providing direct co-investment opportunities for institutional investors and family offices alongside its own capital. For additional information on Pouschine Cook, please visit www.pouschinecook.com.