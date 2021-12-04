Tunnel to Towers Foundation Announces Nationwide Campaign to Combat Veteran Homelessness

Staten Island, NY, Dec. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honored to announce its newest campaign, Operation Homebase, a nationwide effort to eradicate Veteran homelessness.

All Veterans who honorably served our country in peacetime or in war deserve our nation’s gratitude.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is steadfast in its promise to support the members of our armed forces and is taking this ambitious step to provide support to the Veterans who need it most.

“We would not abandon our servicemen and women on the battlefield and we should not leave them behind in our own country. Those that fought for us should not be struggling in the streets of the country they helped to defend,” said Frank Siller Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The goal of Operation Homebase is to eradicate veteran homelessness by providing mortgage-free tiny-homes in cities around the country and ensure a successful transition to long-term homeownership.

Housing is only part of the solution to this crisis.

Veterans who take part in Operation Homebase will receive the support services they need to help them address any obstacles to living a more independent life. The Foundation will provide this comprehensive care by connecting Veterans with appropriate local services including mental health counseling, skills training and addiction support.

The Operation Homebase campaign furthers Tunnel to Towers' mission to provide mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans, fallen first responders and Gold Star families with young children, and now, homeless veterans.

