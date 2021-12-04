(INNV) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss on Stock Purchased? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading InnovAge Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that purchasers of InnovAge Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: INNV) common stock pursuant and traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 initial public offering, have until December 13, 2021, to seek counsel as lead plaintiff.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can [ Click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement contained false and misleading/ statements and failed to disclose that: (1) certain of InnovAge’s facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) as a result, InnovAge was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS"); (3) as a result, there was a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of InnovAge’s services; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis. When the accurate details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Innovage class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Innovage class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

[ Click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com