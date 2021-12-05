Save Max International Announces Commercial Real Estate Division

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By thinking "Outside the Box"' SAVE MAX INTERNATIONAL has garnered Seven Billion ($7,000,000,000) Dollars in transaction volume during its 11-year history. The Save Max Brand is serviced by a team of 550+ Realtors® plus intricately joined through a Franchise network of over 50+ offices across Canada and India.



Our Investors have been looking to Save Max International management to actively strengthen their financial portfolios through investing in the Commercial Real Estate sector.

Save Max International has responded to this 'Call to Action' by establishing a dedicated Commercial Real Estate Division. This Division will be headed by Mr. Lawrence Taylor, an experienced Commercial Real Estate Broker with over 35-years of first-hand commercial real estate experience covering a wide array of commercial property situations such as Industrial; Office; Retail/ Store-Front Retail Franchise; Mixed-Use and Single-Use Office Buildings; Multi-residential Investment; Waterfront Properties; and Vacant Land.

Mr. Taylor said that he will be focusing on strengthening Save Max client's investment portfolios by bringing 'properties of interest' that targets the strategic growth of the clients' portfolio.

Mr. Raman Dua, the CEO, Save Max International said, “The time is right to launch the Save Max Commercial Division and segue into the Canadian commercial real estate market. What we've seen in the last seven years is incredible growth in the Residential Market and Investors would like to diversify their Real Estate Portfolios and add Commercial Properties and Businesses to strengthen their portfolios by having support from a team of professional and experienced commercial Realtors® who are backed by a Strong Real Estate Platform.”

Save Max Commercial as it is to be called, promises to be one of Canada's largest dedicated commercial divisions servicing the potential investors and members of the business community wanting to seize the opportunity to Buy, Sell, and/or Invest in Commercial Real Estate using a Strong and Experienced Dedicated Team of commercial practitioners who service this specialized client base through the Save Max Franchisee network.

"We at Save Max are convinced that the positive turn in the economic cycle will be Supportive of our belief to capture significant market share in the under-serviced Canadian Commercial Real Estate industry,” mentioned Mr. Dua in his interview with the media.

Save Max is one of the fastest growing companies and opened its first real estate office in Brampton in 2010. From making history in the field of real estate by achieving $100 million sales volume within 16 months of inception to achieving +$7 billion sales volume until today, Save Max has always strived to stay true to its beliefs to deliver an exceptional real estate experience to all its valued clients.

Save Max has had the opportunity to serve its clients and provide incomparable real estate services for past 11 years with a strong & Professional Team of 550+ Realtors® and will keep doing the same in the future.

