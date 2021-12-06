UBIX Network Re-Introduces the SilentNotary (Token: UBSN) mobile application

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech-based firm, UBIX Network, revamps their multi-platform decentralized service - SilentNotary (token name: UBSN) - with a state-of-the-art, blockchain mobile application that enables users to keep records of events and entities for legal confirmation. Event here refers to an image, a document, a video file, an email, and/or instant messaging communications. The mobile app is available for download on Android's Google Play Store and Apple App Store.



The objective of SilentNotary is to ensure that its users can prove that their transactions and/or dealings took place, and thus, are authentic. With SilentNotary, users can do this anytime, anywhere, and at their convenience. SilentNotary removes the need for notaries, for confirmation. The app's seamless user interface allows for users to store and obtain the necessary detail/evidence to help prove that an event actually occurred between parties, and that the outcome can be trusted.

To demonstrate the app's ease of use, users can download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, launch the app, and then record their 'events' and 'entities'. Thereafter, users can upload their records/details - including the exact date, time and content - for notarization.

The company's new Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Vadim Germanovich, captured the primary motive behind the re-invigorated application, in his statement: "With the re-release of the UBSN Silent Notary application, we are one step closer to being able to demonstrate the real-life value of our network, as well as the UBSN token itself."

SilentNotary's technology replicates the real-life functions of a notary via its custom hybrid, Directed Acyclic Graph ('DAG') blockchain system. Through the use of this pioneering technology, legal evidence - once notarized - can be utilized to prove that an event (which may be a contract or any other legal deal) took place, without hiring a 'human notary' to serve as a witness. The technology eliminates the likelihood of deliberate falsification and/or distortion of details by individuals.

Germanovich also reiterated UBIX Network's commitment towards improving global legal environment through various projects, such as the SilentNotary app: "I believe that actions speak louder than words, and the continued progression shown by our developer team is a clear indication of our company's pursuit for excellence."

About the SilentNotary App

- The app automatically executes the functions of a notary.

- The app can be used through the Native Ubikiri Wallet system.

- The app utilizes a custom, hybrid DAG blockchain system to record events.

- The app is presently available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

- Silent Notary is part of the custom UBIX Network ecosystem.

Future Plans / Prospects

UBIX Network is making plans to test the app for optimization and upgrade its functionalities where necessary, in order to provide users with a more enhanced and seamless experience.

About UBIX Network

UBIX Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. The company is focused on developing legal, financial and technical solutions, all operating on a customer built, self-sufficient ecosystem.

The company is being operated by a robust team of experienced developers, with backgrounds in constructing tech-based solutions. The team has successfully implemented several projects, including the creation of the UBIX Wallet and UBIX Exchange, amongst many others.

