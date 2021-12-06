Albioma : Albioma's continuous progress in CSR rewarded by the Gaïa ESG Rating

English French

Paris La Défense, 6 December, 2021

Albioma's continuous progress in CSR rewarded by the Gaïa ESG Rating

Albioma is proud to announce that it has been included in the top third of the national ranking of the Gaïa Index, the benchmark for ESG (environment, social and governance) ratings, which evaluated 390 French mid-cap listed stocks in 2021, up from 230 French stocks in 2020.

A member of the index since 2014, Albioma was awarded a score of 73/100, which has been steadily increasing over the past two years, with a significant rise of 7 points. Albioma is thus ranked above the average of the national benchmark, evaluated at 59/100.

Already distinguished for several years by V.E. (formerly Vigeo Eiris), another reference in terms of SRI (socially responsible investment) indices, the Gaïa ranking is the reward for Albioma's strong commitment in terms of governance, social and environmental policy and commitment to its external stakeholders.

About Albioma Contacts Albioma is an independent renewable energy producer, supporting the energy transition with renewable energies (biomass, solar and geothermal).



The Group operates in Overseas France, Metropolitan France, Mauritius, Brazil and Turkey.



For 25 years it has been developing a unique partnership with the sugar industry, producing renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue of sugar cane.



Albioma is also the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the Group builds and operates innovative facilities with integrated storage, and in Metropolitan France.



