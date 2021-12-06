The first multi-buyer Green CPPA in Europe

English French

Ten companies, customers of LCL, will be able to accelerate their energy transition by directly accessing the green electricity produced by a new 56-megawatt photovoltaic power plant developed by Voltalia for this purpose



Ten companies are joining this innovative CPPA, designed jointly by Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, and LCL, the leading bank for small and medium-sized companies which is committed to the energy transition of its customers. Through this CPPA, these 10 companies, along with LCL, will share 100% of the electricity produced by a new photovoltaic power plant over the next 20 years. Voltalia will develop and operate this 56 megawatt power plant located in the south of France, which is also home to a pastoral activity that promotes local development. For its part, LCL will provide the guarantee mechanism and common rules to ensure the solvency and proper functioning of this grouping throughout the duration of the project.

At the end of 2020, LCL and Voltalia joined forces on an innovative project to enable large and medium-sized companies, among the most sensitive to the issues of transition and energy mix, to benefit from contracts securing their long-term supply of renewable electricity, produced in France and based on guaranteed capacities and prices.

One year later, LCL and Voltalia announce that 10 french companies, leaders in their sectors of activity, have adhered to the values of the project by subscribing to the first multi-buyer Green CPPA available on the market.

In alphabetical order :

Air France, Bonduelle, Daco Bello, Groupe Fournier, Gerflor, Isigny-Sainte-Mère, Laiterie de Saint-Denis de l’Hôtel, Menissez, Paprec, Serge Ferrari.

This initiative paves the way for new developments in corporate energy transition and independence at a time when these two factors are in the spotlight.

"This project was born of the desire to give our corporate customers direct and competitive access to green energy of guaranteed origin, volume and price. It was a daring challenge, but everyone's enthusiasm enabled us to overcome the obstacles and bring this first Green CPPA to life. Many thanks to the 10 participating companies who have demonstrated a first-rate environmental commitment and a remarkable forefront spirit. This CPPA is also further proof of LCL's commitment to provide concrete support to its corporate customers in their efforts to achieve the energy transition and sustainable economy, as supported by the LCL Smart-Business open-banking program", said Olivier Nicolas, Member of the Executive commitee Corporates - Wealth - ESG.

"Voltalia is a company whose objective is to offer renewable and competitive energy to as many people as possible. This is why it is a pioneer in setting up a multi-buyer Green CPPA that is unprecedented in Europe, enabling companies of different sizes to become involved in the energy transition", said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Benefits of the Green CPPA

Democratizing access to competitive green electricity...

Voltalia provides green electricity at a competitive price to the group's customers. The multi-buyer scheme allows for an economy of scale by pooling the needs of companies.

Get involved in a concrete and sustainable action in favor of the environment...

By opening up the possibility of consuming green energy to a larger number of economic players, Voltalia and LCL hope to trigger a virtuous circle of consumption among the bank's partners, regardless of their size or sector. In this way, the companies are confirming their commitment to CSR, by enabling the construction of an additional solar power plant on the national grid.

...Contribute to the local economy

The 56-megawatt photovoltaic power plant will be located in southern France. It will be home to an agricultural activity, adding a local co-development dimension to this project, in line with Voltalia's mission to "improve the global environment by promoting local development. Voltalia is responsible for the construction and operation of the plant.

The 10 partners

Air France , national airline and international player in air transport;

, national airline and international player in air transport; Bonduelle , international player in plant products preserved by natural processes;

, international player in plant products preserved by natural processes; Daco Bello , company specialized in the food industry;

, company specialized in the food industry; Groupe Fournier , manufacture and distribution of kitchen and bathroom furniture and custom-made fittings;

, manufacture and distribution of kitchen and bathroom furniture and custom-made fittings; Gerflor , specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of floor coverings;

, specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of floor coverings; Isigny - Sainte - Mère , cooperative specialized in the manufacture of dairy products;

, cooperative specialized in the manufacture of dairy products; Laiterie de Saint-Denis de l’Hôtel , company specialized in in the packaging of liquid food;

, company specialized in in the packaging of liquid food; Menissez , a major french player in industrial bakery;

, a major french player in industrial bakery; Paprec , company of collection and recycling of industrial and household waste;

, company of collection and recycling of industrial and household waste; Serge Ferrari, designer, developer and manufacturer of innovative composite fabrics for light architectural and outdoor applications.

About LCL

LCL is a subsidiary of Crédit Agricole SA and is one of the largest retail banks in France. Its ambition is to be the benchmark urban bank for one in seven city dwellers, one in two small and intermediate-sized enterprises and one in three SMEs.

LCL offers a full range of everyday banking, credits, personal and property insurance and savings products, throughout metropolitan France, the French West Indies and French Guiana.

LCL offers "continuous banking" services, combining human and digital banking with 1,600 branches in the heart of cities, advisors available by telephone until early evening, its websites and its "LCL Mes Comptes" app.

LCL also includes LCL Banque Privée and LCL Banque des Entreprises et des Institutionnels.

LCL has 17,300 employees serving 6 million individual customers including 214,000 private banking customers, 342,000 professionals and 29,500 corporate and institutional clients.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.9 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 10.7 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,230 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps

