Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc

LEI: 2138008W5QZKMHHWRY76







Purchase of shares for cancellation

Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that on 3 December 2021 the Company purchased 75,984 ordinary shares at a price of 44.73 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 6,254,596 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.



The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 6,254,596.



This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



