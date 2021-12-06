Subsea 7 share repurchases

Luxembourg – 6 December 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 29 November 2021.

In the period from 29 November until 3 December Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased a total of 1,029,767 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 64.4346 per share.

Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.

Overview of transactions Dates Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day

(NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 29 November 2021 205,000 65.1145 13,348,473 30 November 2021 205,187 63.5433 13,038,259 01 December 2021 205,000 65.0132 13,327,706 02 December 2021 210,000 63.9484 13,429,164 03 December 2021 204,580 64.5664 13,208,994 Previously disclosed share repurchases under the programme (accumulated) 2,942,083 61.4924 180,915,753 Accumulated under the share repurchase programme 3,971,850 62.2552 247,268,349 The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 4,153,817 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.38% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 300,000,000.







Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

www.newsweb.no.





**************************************************************************

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

**************************************************************************

Contact for enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

katherine.tonks@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

Attachments