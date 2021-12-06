English French

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BIC strengthens its Executive Leadership Team through new appointments

New capabilities will accelerate Horizon Plan

Clichy, France – December 6, 2021– In November 2020, BIC launched “Horizon,” a comprehensive plan aimed to drive sustainable growth and shareholder returns. Building on BIC’s strengths, this plan is focused on a set of organic and inorganic growth initiatives, with an increased focus on consumer needs and sustainability.

To better address these strategic challenges in an increasingly complex environment, BIC is evolving its Executive Committee, and adding incremental capabilities that will support the acceleration of the plan.

With over 20 years of experience in the consumer and beauty business, consistently working with some of the industry’s most coveted brands, Elizabeth Maul has been appointed Group Insights, Innovation & Sustainability Officer.

Elizabeth succeeds Thomas Brette, who had been appointed Group Partnerships & New Business Officer. In this newly created position, Thomas will focus on new business models and partnerships that will foster long-term growth opportunities.

In addition, Gary Horsfield has been named Group Supply Chain Officer. Joining with 25 years of global experience, Gary will be responsible for Stationery and Shaver manufacturing operations and leading BIC’s global procurement initiatives.

Elizabeth Maul, Thomas Brette and Gary Horsfield will join the following leaders on BIC’s Executive Committee which reports to Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer:

François Clément- Grandcourt , Group Lighter General Manager

, Group Lighter General Manager Sara Laporta , Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer

, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer Mallory Martino , Chief Human Resources Officer

, Chief Human Resources Officer Charles Morgan , Chief Administrative Officer

, Chief Administrative Officer Chad Spooner, Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer Chester Twigg, Group Commercial Officer

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on ""Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com



Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2021/2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

FY 2021 Results February 15, 2022 1st Quarter 2022 Results April 26, 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting 18 May, 2022 1st Half 2022 Results August 2, 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022

Attachment