Valneva SE: declaration of shares and voting rights - November 2021

Nantes, FRANCE

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

November 30, 2021
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: December 6, 2021

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva 		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

105,086,163

 

   including:
  • 105,065,649 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and
  • 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each
 127,766,844 Transfer of 100 shares with double voting rights into bearer form

 

Double voting rights granted on 5,625 ordinary shares

 

Sale of 2,500 shares with double voting rights

  		 

 

November 10, 2021

 

 Between November 11 and November 15, 2021

 

November 30, 2021

 

 

  		127,642,522

