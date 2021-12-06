Valneva SE: declaration of shares and voting rights - November 2021

VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
November 30, 2021
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: December 6, 2021
| Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
105,086,163
including:
|127,766,844
| Transfer of 100 shares with double voting rights into bearer form
Double voting rights granted on 5,625 ordinary shares
Sale of 2,500 shares with double voting rights
|
November 10, 2021
Between November 11 and November 15, 2021
November 30, 2021
|127,642,522
