Assystem signs a sale agreement for its life sciences and general industry technical assistance businesses

Paris-La Défense, December 6, 2021, 8:35 a.m. (CET)

Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) has signed an agreement to sell its life sciences and general industry technical assistance businesses to Expleo Group(1).

Scope of the agreement and scheduled closing date

The agreement covers Assystem Care France, Assystem Belgium and Assystem Care Switzerland as well as two French going concerns (“fonds de commerce”). The revenue generated in 2021 by these divested businesses is expected to approximate €39 million. The enterprise value agreed between the parties is €28 million and the deal is scheduled to close on January 1, 2022.

Adjustment of Assystem’s full-year 2021 targets due to the application of IFRS 5

As a result of this agreement – which means that the divested businesses will be deconsolidated as of January 1, 2021 in accordance with IFRS 5 – Assystem’s consolidated revenue and EBITA margin(2) for full-year 2021 are now expected to come in at around €480 million and 6.4% respectively(3).

Also in accordance with IFRS 5, the Group management costs that were previously allocated to the divested businesses will be deemed to be borne by the remaining entities in Assystem’s scope of consolidation. The estimated net effect on the Group’s 2021 EBITA margin of deconsolidating the divested businesses and reallocating these Group management costs is a negative 0.2 points.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A. is listed on Euronext Paris. To find out more visit http://www.assystem.com / Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

Philippe Chevallier

CFO & Deputy CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07







Anne-Charlotte Dagorn

Communications Director

acdagorn@assystem.com

Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 03 70 29 Agnès Villeret

Investor relations - Komodo

agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15









(1) Expleo Group is 38.16%-owned by Assystem S.A..

(2) Operating profit before non-recurring items (EBITA) as a percentage of revenue.

(3) The Group’s full-year 2021 targets communicated on September 15, 2021 (first-half 2021 results release available at https://www.assystem.com/en/calendar-financial-releases/) were previously as follows: consolidated revenue of €520 million and EBITA margin in line with that recorded for first-half 2021 (i.e. 6.6% of revenue).

