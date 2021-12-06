Calibre Scientific Acquires Benson Polymeric, a Manufacturer of Polymer-Based High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Columns and Resin

English French German

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Benson Polymeric, a manufacturer of polymer-based HPLC columns and resin. Benson Polymeric further enhances Calibre Scientific’s growing presence in the chromatography sector.



Founded in 1986 and based in Reno, Nevada, Benson Polymeric offers several types of polymeric exclusion columns for the analysis of carbohydrates, organic acids, and alcohols. The company’s columns are highly versatile, used for a broad set of applications ranging from food and beverage to biofuel analysis.

“The addition of Benson Polymeric’s product suite to the Calibre Scientific portfolio presents interesting growth opportunities for both businesses,” said Ron Jones, President of Concise Separations. “Benson Polymeric can broaden its product offering by leveraging Calibre Scientific’s extensive chromatography product portfolio, positioning it to better serve its customer base. Similarly, Calibre Scientific will be able to cross-sell the Benson Polymeric line across its vast global network of direct and indirect channels to drive robust growth in the business.”

“Benson Polymeric has a distinguished 35+ year history of serving its customer base by providing unique, high-quality products,” said Dan Etcheto, President and Owner of Benson Polymeric. “This is why I’m pleased to partner with Calibre Scientific. Their expertise in the chromatography space, combined with their global reach, will ensure the business continues to thrive and serve its customers exceptionally for years to come.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.calibrescientific.com, or contact Brice Geoffrion, Director of Business Development, at bgeoffrion@calibrescientific.com or +1 (310) 651-8285.