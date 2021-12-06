FEEL FOODS LAUNCHES DISTRIBUTION CAMPAIGN ACROSS CANADA

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. ("Feel Foods") (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) (FSE: “1ZF) announced today its advisor, Robert S. Rendle, has been given the go-ahead to begin marketing and distribution for Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze and Be Good Plant-Based Products expansion across Canada with Alberta first.



Rendle and national brokerage Tony Waters Agencies Inc. of Vancouver (TWA) will work in tandem to assist the company in expanding the company’s presence across Canada. Feel announced signing with TWA on October 19th.

TWA (tonywatersagencies.ca) has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian natural and organic marketplace, and will work with Feel Foods to expand sales on a national level and represent the company to large mass market accounts, such as: Costco, Sobeys, Save-On-Foods, Metro, Loblaws, Thrifty Foods, Federation Co-op and many other large chain retailers.

Feel Foods CEO, David Greenway, stated: “With Robert’s extensive experience in distribution, sales and marketing in Alberta, combined with TWA, it makes sense to start our breakout from BC into our neighbouring province.”

“He was a partner at Alberta-based All Clean Natural, a company that grew, under his guidance, from direct to consumer sales to a Canada-wide distributed portfolio of products available at over 1,000 locations country wide, including Loblaws, Safeway, Save-On-Foods, London Drugs, Co-Op, Chevron and many other retailers across Canada.

“With over 70 marketplaces, grocery and restaurants offering feel foods products in BC and 1 in Alberta, introducing the Black Sheep and Be Good lines widely to the Alberta retailers is a natural progression for the company’s brands and we are placing its countrywide expansion in safe experienced hands,” commented Greenway.

Rendle grew his All Clean Natural team to over 100 personnel, handling logistics from product supply, packaging, marketing and distribution. All Clean Natural supplies sanitizing, disinfecting and cleaning products for homes and businesses.

The global dairy alternatives market size is expected to reach USD $52.58 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028.

“We encourage Feel Foods investors, stakeholders and customers to begin following Black Sheep at Instagram.com/blacksheepvegancheeze and at any participating online marketplaces to try Black Sheep unique products,” said Greenway.

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry, including its wholly owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, which offers a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products and currently available in over 30 retail locations. The 100%-owned Be Good Plant-based Foods with its line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products, is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

Company Contact:

Joel T Warawa

Corporate Communications

E-mail: jw@feelfoodsco.com

Corporate Contact:

Website: www.feelfoodsco.com

E-Mail: info@feelfoodsco.com

Instagram: Instagram.com/feelfoodsco

Phone: 604-235-0010

