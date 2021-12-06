Share purchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,421,737
|319.48
|454,209,672
|29 November 2021
|25,000
|334.61
|8,365,140
|30 November 2021
|31,794
|327.59
|10,415,431
|1 December 2021
|34,973
|335.55
|11,735,180
|2 December 2021
|30,000
|331.10
|9,933,144
|3 December 2021
|156,654
|332.32
|52,059,508
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,700,158
|321.57
|546,718,075
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,292,231 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.92% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
